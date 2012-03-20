What's new

Pakistan knew Kashmir's autonomy would go, did nothing, claims Hamid Mir

1612539151427.png

Pakistan was aware that the Indian government had planned to abrogate Kashmir’s limited autonomy in August 2019 and did nothing to counter it, a high-profile Pakistani journalist has claimed.

The claim was made by Hamid Mir, a reputed journalist of Pakistan who said the issue of the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A – that guaranteed the limited autonomy and protected demographic character of Kashmir – was discussed at Pakistan’s powerful National Security Council meeting.

Mir said the meeting was held at Pakistan capital Islamabad “three days prior” to the 5 August 2019.

Pakistan’s National Security Council is chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan and its military attendees include chiefs of Army, Navy, and Air Force.

The claim made by Mir is astounding as Islamabad had expressed surprise and shock over New Delhi’s abrogation of Kashmir’s limited autonomy.

The journalist claimed that the meeting in Islamabad was also attended by Raja Farooq Haider, the Prime Minister of Pakistan administered of Kashmir, who had suggested countering New Delhi’s planned move.

“Raja Farooq Haider was informed (at the meeting) about what will happen in Kashmir in the next two-three days. Article 370 and 35A were talked about. When Mr. Raja (Farooq Haider) suggested the ways it should be countered, nobody agreed to him,” Mir said.

Mir, who spoke at a Jamaat-e-Islami organized National Conference on Kashmir on 3 February 2021 that was held in the run-up to Pakistan’s annual Kashmir Solidarity Day, also urged Haider to “show courage” and reveal the details of the meeting. “It should be clear that nothing happened all of a sudden,” Mir said.

Mir also said that Islamabad’s attempt to give provisional status to Gilgit Baltistan would end the mandate of United Nations resolutions on Kashmir. He said the administration in Pakistan is also trying to gain consensus on changing the position of Line of Control into International Border.

Suriya said:
Pakistan was aware that the Indian government had planned to abrogate Kashmir’s limited autonomy in August 2019 and did nothing to counter it, a high-profile Pakistani journalist has claimed.
Did nothing to counter it? How can Pakistan counter something that is already happening inside Indian domain.
Suriya said:
The claim was made by Hamid Mir, a reputed journalist of Pakistan
When did this donkey become reputed journalist? 99 percent of his news are fake.
Suriya said:
He said the administration in Pakistan is also trying to gain consensus on changing the position of Line of Control into International Border.
Not new position at all. Was already discussed back in 2004 talks.
www.news18.com

When Vajpayee and Musharraf 'Almost Resolved' the Kashmir Dispute

History remembers the Agra Summit as one of the greatest missed opportunities of India-Pakistan relations. Former Pakistan Foreign Minister Khurshid Mahmud Kasuri in his book ‘Neither a Hawk nor a Dove’ wrote that the “solution to Kashmir was in the grasp of both governments”.
www.news18.com www.news18.com
 
Please always refer to this Character with his full name "Mir Hamid Mir Mir"
he is just so much Mir, please do justice to him
 
