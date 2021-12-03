What's new

PAKISTAN KISSAN ITTEHAD ANNOUNCES STRIKE FROM DECEMBER 17

The Pakistan Kissan Ittehad (PKI) on Friday announced to initiate protest movement against increasing inflation, ARY News reported.

The protest march will begin from December 17 from Balochistan, announced chairman Pakistan Kissan Ittehad (PKI) Chaudhry Khalid Hussain.

The growers’ leader said they are facing hardships due to increasing inflation in the country and being forced to wait in long queues to get the fertilizers.

Chaudhry further said that prices of fertilizers have been jacked-up 300pc. The PKI has demanded of the government to look into the matter as farmers are the backbone of the country and increasing inflation and prices of fertilizers are affecting them badly.

Read more: Pakistan's trade deficits hits all-time high in November

Last year, the Kisan Ittehad Pakistan had announced to call off their strike after successful talks with Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat.

The Kisan Ittehad had announced to stage a protest outside the Punjab Assembly against increased support prices of the wheat and sugarcane crops.

Kisaans of the world unite ! You have nothing to lose except your chains of the modern feudalist socio-economic system.
 
313ghazi said:
Starting in Balochistan, that desert land known for it's agriculture right?
That's where it easy to get stuff into the country iykyk 😉
Last time they were supported by inside now it seems they have backing from foreign as well.
 
