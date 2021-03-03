Pakistan Kisaan Ittehad Protest - who is engineering this?

Creating initial data set in order to gather more information on this emerging threat. We have been following this trend for few weeks but now there are more actors getting involved in this & it calls for holistic view of it.So 'Pakistan Kisaan Ittehad' protests are something that are not new. They have been going on & on for sometime now. Below is just a glimpse of it but we know that there were some low density protests in summer last year.Picking up the pace, in Feb this year, their leader was arrested by Police & FIR was lodged for illegal protest.Nothing unusual with the protests as this is how all protests end up.However things took turn for us & we started monitoring this march furtherthe march was getting hijacked by PKRC member backed by the leftists.Eventually this protest turns into Farmer rights & against the Ravi River Front Urban Development Project. It is the same project that got multinational investment in Jan this year:This is the latest :