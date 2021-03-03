What's new

Pakistan Kisaan Ittehad Protest - who is engineering this?

Foxtrot Alpha

Foxtrot Alpha

Aug 19, 2012
Creating initial data set in order to gather more information on this emerging threat. We have been following this trend for few weeks but now there are more actors getting involved in this & it calls for holistic view of it.

So 'Pakistan Kisaan Ittehad' protests are something that are not new. They have been going on & on for sometime now. Below is just a glimpse of it but we know that there were some low density protests in summer last year.

1614780724444.png

Picking up the pace, in Feb this year, their leader was arrested by Police & FIR was lodged for illegal protest.
5454546546.JPG

1614780902740.jpeg


1614780842529.jpeg


1614780953669.jpeg

1614781797188.png


Nothing unusual with the protests as this is how all protests end up.

However things took turn for us & we started monitoring this march further

1614781071583.jpeg

the march was getting hijacked by PKRC member backed by the leftists.

1614781392741.jpeg


Eventually this protest turns into Farmer rights & against the Ravi River Front Urban Development Project. It is the same project that got multinational investment in Jan this year:

1614781649499.png


1614781360176.jpeg

1614781668972.jpeg


This is the latest :

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1366684760328798214

1614781748962.png

1614781873264.png
 
Areesh

Areesh

Mar 30, 2010
It is those commie b@stards again

First PTM, Balochs, students, women and now this
 
El Sidd

El Sidd

Apr 5, 2017
Government should create an awareness program for small scale farmers specially.

The outreach is essential. Although farmers should be entitled a greater cut and a priority profession through robust legislation but there exist many initiatives from the government who never reached the ear or were witnessed en mass.

It's just not fair that these frustrations with mundane life become political fascism.
 
