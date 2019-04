Pakistan has exported around 350,000 tons of kinnow during the current season, registering an increase of 5% as compared to the 335,000 tons exported in the previous season.“As the exports are likely to continue till April, it is expected that by the close of the season, the exports will touch 375,000 to 400,000 tons, which would represent an increase of 12% to 16% as compared to the previous year,” said Pakistan Horticulture Development & Export Company Acting Chief Executive Officer Muhammad Ashraf while talking to Pakistan Today Some exporters have expressed dismay over the number of exports during the current season, but the CEO is hopeful that the export figure will reach the historic level of 400,000 tons. However, he deplored that the production of kinnow (2.1 million tons) remained the same during the past two seasons.The export figure, as claimed by the government officials, is higher than the target set by exporters. The All Pakistan Fruit and Vegetable Exporters, Importers and Merchants Association (PFVA), the representative body of exporters, had set a kinnow export target of 325,000 tons for the current season (50,000 tons less than the last year’s target), keeping in view the high cost of production of citrus fruit and stiff competition from Turkey, Morocco and other prominent players in the international markets.Ashraf said citrus exports had remained range-bound between $150 million to $170 million during the last 10 years. “Although exports constitute only 10% of total citrus production, it is critical for price stabilization.”