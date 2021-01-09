What's new

Pakistan keen to expand trade ties with Bangladesh

DHAKA, Jan 27, 2021 (BSS) – The government of Pakistan is very keen to strengthen existing bilateral trade and economic ties with Bangladesh.

Pakistan High Commissioner in Dhaka Imran Ahmed Siddiqui said this while paying a courtesy call on Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi at Bangladesh Secretariat in the city, said a press release.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Tipu Munshi said, Bangladesh is moving fast in all fields, including economic and social ones.

“Bangladesh’s trade with Pakistan is ongoing. Tea, pharmaceuticals, readymade garments, ceramic, leather and jute products are exported from Bangladesh to Pakistan. There is an opportunity to further increase these exports,” he added.

Imran Ahmed Siddiqui said the government of Pakistan wants to move forward by developing trade relations with Bangladesh.

“There are huge opportunities for enhancing trade and economic relations between the two countries. Pakistan is keen to enhance trade and economic ties,” he added.

 
Bangladesh can get cotton from them instead of india. India is place one tariff after another on bd products. I wouldn’t be surprised if we start importing from them
 
Not only Cotton but other food products such as Onion and Potatoes. Huge scope in that arena - given the Onion shenanigans Indian Govt. pulled last year. Scumbags.

I have had it with Indian dithering/pussyfooting "dhori machh na chhui pani" attitudes. Friggin' get your priorities right.

Plus NTB imposition by India will only increase in the future, and I possibly see Bangladesh retaliating as well. We need to have lots of 'plan B's, like imports from Pakistan for many products. Turkey and China as well.

The least business we do with India, the better it is for us.
 
