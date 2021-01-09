Pakistan keen to expand trade ties with Bangladesh

DHAKA, Jan 27, 2021 (BSS) – The government of Pakistan is very keen to strengthen existing bilateral trade and economic ties with Bangladesh.Pakistan High Commissioner in Dhaka Imran Ahmed Siddiqui said this while paying a courtesy call on Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi at Bangladesh Secretariat in the city, said a press release.Under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Tipu Munshi said, Bangladesh is moving fast in all fields, including economic and social ones.“Bangladesh’s trade with Pakistan is ongoing. Tea, pharmaceuticals, readymade garments, ceramic, leather and jute products are exported from Bangladesh to Pakistan. There is an opportunity to further increase these exports,” he added.Imran Ahmed Siddiqui said the government of Pakistan wants to move forward by developing trade relations with Bangladesh.“There are huge opportunities for enhancing trade and economic relations between the two countries. Pakistan is keen to enhance trade and economic ties,” he added.