Pakistan Kazakhstan Joint Military Exercise “Dostarym III”

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
68,466
77
109,454
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Opening Ceremony of Pakistan-Kazakhstan Joint Military Exercise “Dostarym III” held today at National Counter Terrorism Center (NCTC), Pabbi

Special Forces of both countries will take part in hostage rescue, compound clearance, heli rappelling


1629896826107.png




1629896859296.png




National anthems of both countries played & Military officials of both countries were also present. Joint exercise is being held as part of biennial exercise mechanism between two armies .

The 1st Joint exercise was held in 2017 in Pakistan & 2nd in 2019 in Khazakhstan


1629896960282.png
 
The opening ceremony of the Pakistan-Kazakhstan Joint Military Exercise 'Dostarym III' was held at National Counter-Terrorism Center in Pabbi on Wednesday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the exercise is aimed at developing and bolstering coordination between the two armies in the counter-terrorism domain.

“Special Forces of both countries will take part in hostage rescue, compound clearance, Heli rappelling and close quarters battle drills and procedures,” the military’s media wing further said.

The ISPR added that the exercise would focus on integrated synergy, interoperability, quick decision making and swift actions at a tactical level.

The joint exercise is being held as part of a biennial exercise mechanism between the two armies.

The first joint exercise was held in 2017 in Pakistan and the second in 2019 in Kazakhstan.

National anthems of both countries were played at the opening ceremony with officials from both countries present on the occasion.

PHOTO: RP


PHOTO: RP

Earlier in May, the opening ceremony of the first-ever Pakistan-Egypt joint air defence exercise "Sky Guard-1" 2021 was held in Egypt's capital Cairo, according to ISPR.

The military's media had wing said that the two-week-long joint exercise is aimed to bolster the military cooperation between two countries in face of existing and emerging threats in the air defence domain.

"The exercise will focus on greater integration, interoperation ability, synergy, information gathering, decision making of air defence tentacles to generate a comprehensive response against multiple hostile air threats in battle," the communiqué had added.
 
Special Forces of both countries took part in Hostage & Rescue, Compound clearance. Heli Rappelling & Close Qtr Battle & exchanged first-hand experience. Exercise focused on integrated synergy, interoperability, quick decision making & swift action at tactical level.



1630451598309.png





1630451625379.png





1630451650852.png
 
Closing Ceremony of Pakistan Kazakhstan Joint Military Exercise “Dostarym III” held at National Counter Terrorism Center (NCTC),
Exercise aimed at strengthening co-op between both countries in face of emerging counter terrorism & counter-insurgency


Image



Image




Image




Image




Aug 31, 2021
 
