Kaka and Luis Figo were greeted by cheering crowds upon their arrival in Pakistan on Thursday. The since retired international superstars are in the country for the World Soccer Stars event in Karachi and Lahore.The tour hopes to attract new fans in the traditionally cricket-mad country. Kaka thanked the fans for the warm welcome on his first visit to Pakistan. The event will see two teams, led by Kaka and Figo, face off in an exhibition match on April 26 and 29.