12th, 13th & 14th May 2017

@Expo Center, Karachi

Pakistan ka Dastarkhwan is coming to Karachi on 12th, 13th & 14th May 2017 at Expo Center Karachi.

Information

Venue: Frere Hall, Karachi Date: 21st April 2017 to 24th April 2017 Ticket Price: Rs 1500 + Tax



About Pakistan Ka Dastarkhwan



Having a rich culture and tradition, Pakistani food is one of the factor that makes Pakistan a foodie nation! Taking place in Karachi, Frere Hall, Pakistan Ka Dastarkhwanwill be the biggest buffet festival in Pakistan with over a 100 dishes at a single place! Bringing the nation together, Pakistan Ka Dastarkhwan aims to bring the best flavors to your town!

Why Pakistan Ka Dastarkhwan



Thinking about travelling to Lahore or Peshawar just to eat your favorite dish? Time to think again! Why? Because Pakistan Ka Dastarkhwan is bringing the best of Pakistani dishes from all across Pakistan! Let’s celebrate the nation and its flavorsome food together!

IT’S NOT JUST FOOD, BUT WE’RE BRINGING LOTS OF FUN AND ENTERTAINMENT AS WELL!