Pakistan government has withdrawn subsidies to news organisations

This has led to terminations, delayed salaries and disruption in circulations for media organisations

Journalists were protesting to bring attention to their economic plight

It looks like Pakistani journalists have taken PM Modi's advice on selling pakoras (fritters) to make a living seriously. They employed the tactic to protest against the recent spate of large-scale terminations in media houses across Pakistan.Source: Facebook/zebkataniA group of sacked journalists gathered in front of the Parliament House in capital Islamabad to set up a pakora camp. Their intention was to press the authorities to pay heed to their economic plight.Also showing his solidarity to the protesting journalists was Pakistan People's Party chief Bilawal Bhutto.Source: Facebook/zebkataniThe protests come against the backdrop of a turbulent situation for journalism in the country. On Tuesday, a senior local journalist along with three others was shot dead in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa's Charsadda district.News organisations in Pakistan have been facing severe financial woes since the PTI government came to power. The Imran Khan-led government is currently facing allegations of stifling freedom of the press.Local media has reported that the country's leading newspapers and TV channels were facing unannounced restrictions, while circulations, distribution and broadcast of some TV channels had been stopped in certain areas of the country.The government also ended subsidies provided to media houses in the form of government advertisements leading to a large number of journalists being fired as well as delays in salary for many.The cut in government aid to media has affected the industry to such an extent that some channels like Waqt News have had to shut down their operations entirely.