ISLAMABAD- Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Friday said Pakistan has joined the Madrid System of Trademark of World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), which allows the brand owners to protect their trademarks of different local items. Abdul Razak Dawood held a consultative a meeting at the Ministry of Commerce and discussed matters relating to the intellectual property ecosystem of Pakistan, said a press release issued here. At the outset, he was informed that as a landmark achievement, after joining the Madrid System of Trademark of WIPO, local brand owners now have been allowed to protect their trademarks in over 100 countries through a single and cost-effective procedure. The adviser said the Ministry of Commerce remains committed to supporting Pakistan’s brands and strengthening of intellectual property ecosystem. He was further informed that the President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan has signed the instrument of accession which paved the way for Pakistan to become the 108th country in the world to join the Madrid System. The adviser said that Pakistan’s permanent representative of country to the United Nations in Geneva deposited the instrument of accession with the WIPO. He was briefed that with this development, the trademark holders of Pakistan would be able to protect their trademarks in more than 100 countries, by filing a single application at WIPO. Similarly, the member countries of the Protocol would also be able to get protection of their trademarks in Pakistan by using Madrid route, he said. He said that it would go a long way in ameliorating the business environment in Pakistan.Pakistan pink salt now product in 124 countries . India no longer sell this product under his name . Bye Bye Indians over Basmati Rice and Pink SaltPakistan Zindabad