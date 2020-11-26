Pakistan joins Digital Cooperation Organisation as founding member

Pakistan has joined the Digital Cooperation Organisation (DCO) as a founding member.The organisation has been established under an initiative of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has also inviting other countries to join as founding members, including Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait and the UAE.The organisation was launched at a virtual event on Thursday, hosted by Saudi Arabia Minister of Communication and Information Technology H.E. Abdullah Al-Swaha. Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi participated with a video statement.The foreign minister noted that the creation of DCO would cater to the growing need for international cooperation and collaboration in the digital domain at a time when the digital economy is estimated to be worth over $11 trillion and set to expand further in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic.The organisation will offer a platform to promote the global digital agenda in the scientific, health, educational, commercial, social, agricultural, investment and security spheres.