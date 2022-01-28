What's new

Pakistan issues visa to Indian man to reunite with brother after 74 years

Imran Khan

Imran Khan

PDF VETERAN
Oct 18, 2007
62,381
2
124,935
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

Pakistan issues visa to Indian man to reunite with brother after 74 years​


Brothers were separated during partition in 1947



Published: January 28, 2022 19:12 Sana Jamal, Correspondent




Sikka Khan india pakistan visit visa
Pakistan High Commission in India on January 28, 2022, issued a visa to Indian citizen Sikka Khan to facilitate a family reunion in Pakistan after 74 years. Image Credit: Screen grab from viral video
Islamabad: Pakistan has issued a visa to Indian national Sikka Khan to visit his brother and family in Pakistan after a heartwarming viral video captured their tearful reunion 74 years after they were separated by the India-Pakistan partition in 1947.

The Pakistan High Commission in India on Friday issued the visa to the Indian citizen to facilitate the family reunion in Pakistan after seven decades.

Sikka Khan met his elder brother Muhammed Sadiq Khan for the first time since separation on January 10 at the Kartarpur peace corridor. “I am delighted that I have got the visa. I will now travel to Pakistan to meet my brother and other family members,” he said in a video message.



Kartarpar bringing people closer​


“The story of the two brothers is a powerful illustration of how the historic opening of the visa-free Kartarpur Sahib Corridor in November 2019 by Pakistan is bringing people closer to each other,” the Pakistan High Commission said. In late 2019, Pakistan opened the visa-free Kartarpur crossing to allow Indian Sikh pilgrims access to one of the holiest sites of their religion, Gurdwara Darbar Sahib.



Sikka Khan india pakistan visa
Pakistan has issued a visa to Indian national Sikka Khan to visit his brother and family in Pakistan after 74 years. Image Credit: Pakistan High Commission

Brothers reunited​


The two brothers were separated in August 1947 when Sikka Khan’s father and elder brother, Sadiq, left Phulewala village in Indian Punjab and returned to their village of Bogran in Pakistan.

Pakistan issued the visa to the Indian man after the emotional reunion video of the two brothers went viral in Pakistan and India. Sikka and Sadiq got in touch through Pakistani YouTuber Nasir Dhillon whose channel has helped reunite about 200 families.

In the video, Sadiq rushes into Sikka’s arms as his brother soothes him, with tears flowing down their cheeks. They spent three hours together at the Kartarpur corridor but had to be separated again at sundown when the site closes. But they will be reunited soon. With Pakistan’s visa stamped on his passport, Sikka Khan is all set to travel to Pakistan to make up for all the years lost.





https://gulfnews.com/world/asia/pak...eunite-with-brother-after-74-years-1.85278309

No tweets no BS talks nothing .if it was india if you remember that hippo faced sushma suraaj she have make it an issue like she was mother of humanity .
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 0, Members: 0, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

ghazi52
Emotional scenes as two brothers separated during Partition reunite after 74 years in Kartarpur
Replies
10
Views
628
ghazi52
ghazi52
JackTheRipper
Faisalabad: German-Pakistani man murdered by brothers over property dispute
2
Replies
24
Views
826
Longhorn
L
Invicta
Sidhu shrugs off criticism over Pak PM 'bada bhai' comment, says 'let BJP say what they want'
Replies
3
Views
315
AZADPAKISTAN2009
AZADPAKISTAN2009
ghazi52
India allows reopening of Kartarpur Corridor from Wednesday
Replies
2
Views
387
ghazi52
ghazi52
313ghazi
Govt hails ECP’s move to use EVMs for Islamabad LG polls
Replies
2
Views
221
ghazi52
ghazi52

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom