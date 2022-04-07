What's new

Pakistan issues notifications for multiple missile tests 9-14th April 2022

1649313171640.png
 
Shaheen-III most probably. Ababeel has been hidden with secrecy since the last test. There were rumours of the CIA compromising the whole program.
 
Other than Ababeel, what I look forward to the most is Babur-III being operationalised - esp with extended range.
 
Other than Ababeel, what I look forward to the most is Babur-III being operationalised - esp with extended range.
Babar is cruise Missile

Test notification clearly says it's ballistic missile that will be tested.

There are two test ranges
1)3000km( Resembles with range of S3 and Ababeel)
2)1800km (Resembles with range of DF 17)

Lets wait and see


Tipu 1 ICBM
We want Ababeel.
 

