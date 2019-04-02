Pakistan Issues Another NOTAM Warning

Windjammer
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 9, 2009
- 34,785
- 161
- Country
-
- Location
-
Pakistan issues another Area Warning NOTAM for a ballistic missile test in its airspace and the Arabian Sea airspace for 27-30 January 2021.
Last edited by a moderator:
Ababeel most likely to test fire, I hope so.Pakistan issues another Area Warning NOTAM for a ballistic missile test in its airspace and the Arabian Sea airspace for 27-30 January 2021.
View attachment 710406
Yes hence the reason i asked if it can be confirmed from any other source.I notice that nowadays, we do have this kind of source sharing warning but not the Official NOTAM. Or am I missing something here?
We were expecting another one... personally speaking.Yes hence the reason i asked if it can be confirmed from any other source.
You mean CM Babur 4 Max Pro Super?Ababeel- 2 Missile With Extended Range, or
CM Babur 4.