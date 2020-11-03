Pakistan issues a notification for live ammunition Military Exercise in the Arabian Sea Nov 2020

Malabar Exercise 2020 date, schedule: The Phase 1 of the Malabar Naval Exercise has begun November 3 i.e today and will culminate on November 6. Phase 2 of the Malabar Naval Exercise is scheduled to be conducted in mid-November 2020, the Defence Ministry said.



They should move these exercises more towards southern Arabian sea. It's just too close to shores, doesn't really simulate the real war like situation where might have to deal with multiple hostile nations.