Pakistan issues a notification for live ammunition Military Exercise in the Arabian Sea Nov 2020

Malabar Exercise 2020 date, schedule: The Phase 1 of the Malabar Naval Exercise has begun November 3 i.e today and will culminate on November 6. Phase 2 of the Malabar Naval Exercise is scheduled to be conducted in mid-November 2020, the Defence Ministry said.

They should move these exercises more towards southern Arabian sea. It's just too close to shores, doesn't really simulate the real war like situation where might have to deal with multiple hostile nations.
 
Malabar Exercise 2020 date, schedule: The Phase 1 of the Malabar Naval Exercise has begun November 3 i.e today and will culminate on November 6. Phase 2 of the Malabar Naval Exercise is scheduled to be conducted in mid-November 2020, the Defence Ministry said.

They should move these exercises more towards southern Arabian sea. It's just too close to shores, doesn't really simulate the real war like situation where might have to deal with multiple hostile nations.
I recall some tweets of 4 warships (Indian and Japanese) sailing into the Arabian sea as part of Malabar. IMO PAF should buzz such a tiny deployment with 100+ armed jet fighters. It would be very provocative but provide practice for the pilots. Enemy ships should have no illusion about what they will face in a shooting war.
 
