Pakistan issues a notification for a ballistic missile test in the Arabian Sea 1/13/21

The range should be calculated from Somiani.
Sounds like nuclear capable Ghauri II test. Seems like Pakistan is truly preparing/readying for the war.Let's hope it's Ababeel-ER.
You want sanctions?why Pakistan is limiting itself with 2300km range. it ahould work on a 3500+ km range ballistic missile as well
We didn't do too bad the last time we had sanctions. Personally though i think our military priorities need to be focused elsewhere - long range missiles is a game for the future.You want sanctions?
First of all sanctions destroyed us, India is within our range so what else do you want?We didn't do too bad the last time we had sanctions. Personally though i think our military priorities need to be focused elsewhere - long range missiles is a game for the future.
We do test Shaheen ballistic missiles (upto 1500-2200 km) with time to time. Never got sanctioned. What are you smoking ? Its not an ICBM test where we than can speculate about its ramifications at a broader level.First of all sanctions destroyed us, India is within our range so what else do you want?
313ghazi wants Pakistan Military to produce ICBMs so my reply was directed at that statement. Of course it is perfectly fine to test missiles with ranges >= 3000 km.We do test Shaheen ballistic missiles (upto 1500-2200 km) with time to time. Never got sanctioned. What are you smoking ? Its not an ICBM test where we than can speculate about its ramifications at a broader level.