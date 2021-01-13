What's new

Pakistan issues a notification for a ballistic missile test in the Arabian Sea 1/13/21

why Pakistan is limiting itself with 2300km range. it ahould work on a 3500+ km range ballistic missile as well
 
We didn't do too bad the last time we had sanctions. Personally though i think our military priorities need to be focused elsewhere - long range missiles is a game for the future.
First of all sanctions destroyed us, India is within our range so what else do you want?
 
Mashallah, We need this type of test more. Suppose this test missile is equipped with Avangard strategic system with an intercontinental ballistic missile. In that case, India's future of AS-400 DMS is out of the equation and brings back the region in a balanced position.Pakistan Zindabad
 
First of all sanctions destroyed us, India is within our range so what else do you want?
We do test Shaheen ballistic missiles (upto 1500-2200 km) with time to time. Never got sanctioned. What are you smoking ? Its not an ICBM test where we than can speculate about its ramifications at a broader level.
 
We do test Shaheen ballistic missiles (upto 1500-2200 km) with time to time. Never got sanctioned. What are you smoking ? Its not an ICBM test where we than can speculate about its ramifications at a broader level.
313ghazi wants Pakistan Military to produce ICBMs so my reply was directed at that statement. Of course it is perfectly fine to test missiles with ranges >= 3000 km.
 
Oh Pakistanis what are you doing!!
A week ago New Missile test, now this.
I said 56er would turn in to 36er. But now he would be 26er. And if Pakistan keep going with this rate, soon it would only be er left. 8-)
 
