Pakistan - "Israel" of the east

S

Salik

Nov 5, 2008
Recognizing Israel is one thing and being Israel is another. Pakistan is an odd country in the region which is protecting American interests. It is against the own idea of military of being in a sequence.

But this oddity has a reward; Pakistan is allowed to develop nuclear weapons. Otherwise why would a Muslim country be allowed to develop it's nuclear weapons. It shows the deeper connection and strong bond between America and Pakistani establishment.

These nukes are for Russia, China and any other opponent of America in the region - at the same time it is asked to develop ties with China to make it look organic.

But the fact is that Pakistan is "Israel" of the east.
 
Azadkashmir

Azadkashmir

Nov 10, 2012
Salik said:
Recognizing Israel is one thing and being Israel is another. Pakistan is an odd country in the region which is protecting American interests. It is against the own idea of military of being in a sequence.

But this oddity has a reward; Pakistan is allowed to develop nuclear weapons. Otherwise why would a Muslim country be allowed to develop it's nuclear weapons. It shows the deeper connection and strong bond between America and Pakistani establishment.

These nukes are for Russia, China and any other opponent of America in the region - at the same time it is asked to develop ties with China to make it look organic.

But the fact is that Pakistan is "Israel" of the east.
BIG diff israel rams a sodomy up usa a ss, pakistan gets sodomy by usa through imported bajwas.
 
ARMalik

ARMalik

Dec 7, 2017
Please DO NOT compare Pakistan to Israel since Israel HAS HEAPS AND HEAPS OF DIGNITY AND HONOR AND CARES FOR ITS PEOPLE ! ISRAEL and its Military GOES AFTER ANY COUNTRY OR GROUPS WHICH TRIES TO HARM ITS CITIZENS AND ITS INTERESTS !!

Pakistan on the other hand has been turned into a professional beggar by Pakistani Generals !! A beggar which licks everyone's shoes, and bows its head down for anyone who throws a dime at it.
 
S

SoulSpokesman

Dec 1, 2016
@Salik

I am fonder of a different analogy. Prussia of the modern ages. An army with a state (rather than a state with an army)

Ironically Prussia vanished from the map in 1945, Pak was born in 1947- almost converts you into a believer in reincarnation.

Regards
 
S

Salik

Nov 5, 2008
Pakistan and China are developing aircrafts, submarines etc. etc. But America has given Pakistan nukes - ultimate weapon. What more proof you need to believe that Pakistani establishment and America have 1st class relations.

But still some curtains are necessary, so we beggar govt in action.

And yes Pakistani establishment does take care of it's people. Nawaz Sharif is pulled out and living a happy life in the west. No one can touch them in Pakistan either.

Rest of the people can go and fcuk themselves. They can migrate to other countries.
 
B

bababho

Feb 21, 2022
Salik said:
Recognizing Israel is one thing and being Israel is another. Pakistan is an odd country in the region which is protecting American interests. It is against the own idea of military of being in a sequence.

But this oddity has a reward; Pakistan is allowed to develop nuclear weapons. Otherwise why would a Muslim country be allowed to develop it's nuclear weapons. It shows the deeper connection and strong bond between America and Pakistani establishment.

These nukes are for Russia, China and any other opponent of America in the region - at the same time it is asked to develop ties with China to make it look organic.

But the fact is that Pakistan is "Israel" of the east.
Not Israel of east but US dog of east,
It was fed well when Russia was the threat and US wanted control of middle Asia
Now with Ukraine war Russia's true skin is visible and it no longer posses threat to US, so no biscuits for the dog
Neither dog is willing on bark on China, and owner is starving the dog,
economic conditions will change if dog changes its mind
 
