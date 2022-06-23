Pakistan - "Israel" of the east

Recognizing Israel is one thing and being Israel is another. Pakistan is an odd country in the region which is protecting American interests. It is against the own idea of military of being in a sequence.



But this oddity has a reward; Pakistan is allowed to develop nuclear weapons. Otherwise why would a Muslim country be allowed to develop it's nuclear weapons. It shows the deeper connection and strong bond between America and Pakistani establishment.



These nukes are for Russia, China and any other opponent of America in the region - at the same time it is asked to develop ties with China to make it look organic.



But the fact is that Pakistan is "Israel" of the east.