Pakistan is winning against India in the USA

Abdul Rehman Majeed
SENIOR MEMBER
- Dec 25, 2019
- 3,214
- -25
- Country
-
- Location
-
USA has dumped India & Quad to create AUKUS.
US ambassador to India Eric Garcetti to highlight human rights and discrimination in India
US has decided not to invest in India due to fascist Modi. George Soros has put Modi and India in its place.
US ambassador to India Eric Garcetti to highlight human rights and discrimination in India
US has decided not to invest in India due to fascist Modi. George Soros has put Modi and India in its place.