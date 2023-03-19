What's new

Pakistan is winning against India in the USA

S

Skimming

FULL MEMBER
Dec 7, 2022
570
-6
235
Country
India
Location
India
You understand the Pakistani psyche very well but you have got one thing wrong. Let me post quotes to drive home the point.
 
A

ACE OF HEARTS

FULL MEMBER
Aug 17, 2020
397
0
496
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

Secretary Raimondo Announces U.S.-India Semiconductor Supply Chain and Innovation Partnership MOU in New Delhi

On March 10, Secretary Gina Raimondo joined Indian Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and announced a U.S.-India Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that will establish a Semiconductor Supply Chain and Innovation Partnership. The MOU was announced at the relaunch of the U.S.-India...
www.commerce.gov www.commerce.gov

qz.com

The US Senate is taking quick steps to keep India on its side

Accepts MacMahon Line as border between India and China and Arunachal Pradesh as integral part of India
qz.com qz.com

www.businesstoday.in

US, India partnerships in high-value industries to facilitate $500 billion in bilateral trade

As the bilateral goods and services trade between US and India has almost doubled since 2014, exceeding $191 billion in 2022, it signalled accelerated growth benefitting both countries
www.businesstoday.in www.businesstoday.in

US and India bilateral trade is more than USD 190 Billion on an yearly basis.

US and Pakistan bilateral trade is less than 10 % Of what India And US trade.

The list goes on and on and on.

Pakistan is far behind India.
 
A

Abdul Rehman Majeed

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 25, 2019
3,214
-25
3,203
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
ACE OF HEARTS said:

Secretary Raimondo Announces U.S.-India Semiconductor Supply Chain and Innovation Partnership MOU in New Delhi

On March 10, Secretary Gina Raimondo joined Indian Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and announced a U.S.-India Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that will establish a Semiconductor Supply Chain and Innovation Partnership. The MOU was announced at the relaunch of the U.S.-India...
www.commerce.gov www.commerce.gov

qz.com

The US Senate is taking quick steps to keep India on its side

Accepts MacMahon Line as border between India and China and Arunachal Pradesh as integral part of India
qz.com qz.com

www.businesstoday.in

US, India partnerships in high-value industries to facilitate $500 billion in bilateral trade

As the bilateral goods and services trade between US and India has almost doubled since 2014, exceeding $191 billion in 2022, it signalled accelerated growth benefitting both countries
www.businesstoday.in www.businesstoday.in

US and India bilateral trade is more than USD 190 Billion on an yearly basis.

US and Pakistan bilateral trade is less than 10 % Of what India And US trade.

The list goes on and on and on.

Pakistan is far behind India.
Click to expand...

This is not a India vs Pakistan thread.

The point is US is gravitating towards Pakistan and away from India.

US is moving factories from China to Vietnam, Malaysia and Indonesia instead of to India.

Both the new US abassador to India and George Soros have called India and Modi fascist.
 
INDIAPOSITIVE

INDIAPOSITIVE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 20, 2014
8,746
-23
10,933
Country
India
Location
India
leonardo-di-caprio-cheers.gif



congrats @Skull and Bones
 
Menace2Society

Menace2Society

ELITE MEMBER
May 2, 2011
9,768
5
16,500
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Indians are deeply entrenched in US and UK, business and politics. Pakistan created the void and Indians gladly filled it and took full advantage.

It was game over for Pakistan when the fives eyes pulled the plug on intelligence sharing a decade back. No Pakistani is trusted, even UK/US born.
 
S

Skimming

FULL MEMBER
Dec 7, 2022
570
-6
235
Country
India
Location
India
@Abdul Rehman Majeed

Look what PDF Pakistanis think about West that includes USA and Europe.

PAKISTANFOREVER said:
So by that definition, 7× bigger india that has the full backing of the west and russia is not able to militarily engage with Pakistan in order to get Azad Kashmir back..........:lol:........unlike other indians, at least you admit it...........:lol:
Click to expand...
PAKISTANFOREVER said:
Even though india is more than 7× bigger than Pakistan and has the full backing of the west and russia, they will NEVER have the capability to do the above. If I am wrong, the indians are more than welcome to try....... :azn:
Click to expand...
PAKISTANFOREVER said:
Too much gangu hot air here. Pakistan would make mince beef of india and you gangus know it too. Which is why india is too scared to take on Pakistan despite being more than 7x bigger than Pakistan and having the full backing of the West and Russia............. :azn:
Click to expand...
PAKISTANFOREVER said:
Pakistan ALREADY has domain over 35% of Kashmir. China 20% and india occupies 45% of Kasmir. EXCELLENT odds by Pakistan considering that india is MORE than 7× bigger than Pakistan and has the full backing of the west and russia............ :azn::

edition.cnn.com

Pakistan downgrades diplomatic ties, suspends trade with India over Kashmir | CNN

Pakistan has announced it will downgrade diplomatic relations and suspend bilateral trade with India after New Delhi stripped the disputed state of Jammu and Kashmir of its special status.
edition.cnn.com edition.cnn.com
Click to expand...
PAKISTANFOREVER said:
3 years ago, a nation that is more than 7x bigger than it's foe and has the full backing of the West and Russia, could do nothing when it's foe shot down one if it's fighter jets.........8-)
Click to expand...
PAKISTANFOREVER said:
Okay, let's get this straight here. Are you seriously insinuating that india who is MORE than 7× bigger than Pakistan and has the full backing of the West and Russia, still can't take on Pakistan?.................:azn:

Pakistan gas domain over 35% of Kashmir, China 20% and india occupies 45% of Kashmir...........Great going by Pakistan considering india is MORE than 7x bigger than Pakistan and has the full backing of the West and Russia..............:azn:..........."Given up" on Kashmiris? Patience is a Virtue.......... :azn:.........8-)
Click to expand...
PAKISTANFOREVER said:
So india that is more than 7x bigger than Pakistan and has the full backing of the West and Russia is more weaker than Pakistan?........:rofl:
Click to expand...
PAKISTANFOREVER said:
Despite being more than 7x bigger than Pakistan and having the full backing of the west and russia, india still remains too weak, powerless, impotent and scared of taking on Pakistan.........:azn:
Click to expand...
PAKISTANFOREVER said:
Not quite. Pakistan has had a nuclear 2nd strike capability since at least 2018........ :azn: :

www.dawn.com

Pakistan says second strike capability attained

ISPR says the missile successfully engaged its target with precise accuracy, meeting all the flight parameters.
www.dawn.com

Pakistan has more than enough nukes to wipe india off the face of the universe. This is the reason why india cannot militarily challenge Pakistan any longer despite being more than 7× bigger than Pakistan and having the full backing of the West and Russia............. :azn:
Click to expand...
PAKISTANFOREVER said:
No wonder 7× bigger india that has the full backing of the West and Russia is too weak, scared, powerless and backward to take on Pakistan on it's western border..........:azn:........you just confirmed the reason........:azn:
Click to expand...
PAKISTANFOREVER said:
so you admit that 7x bigger india CAN barely take on Pakistan DESPITE having the FULL BACKING of the West and Russia.............:azn:..............:lol:
Click to expand...
PAKISTANFOREVER said:
india has NEVER EVER been able to mess with Pakistan on it's Western border despite being more than 7x bigger than Pakistan and having the full backing of the West and Russia.......:azn:...... 8-)
Click to expand...
PAKISTANFOREVER said:
Neither does india have the economic or military leverage over Pakistan to secure it's objectives against Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan despite being more than 7× bigger than Pakistan and giving the full backing of the west and russia............. :azn:
Click to expand...
PAKISTANFOREVER said:
a country more than 7x bigger than Pakistan and has the full backing of the West and Russia yet STILL remains FAR too weak, scared, powerless and backward to take on the Pakistani Military..........:azn:
Click to expand...
PAKISTANFOREVER said:
Please come and try. The americans and nato are no longer there to help you. You are more than 7× bigger than us and have the full backing of the West and Russia. What are you waiting for? Make my day.......... :azn:
Click to expand...
PAKISTANFOREVER said:
A nation that cannot even take on a country that is 7× smaller than it despite having the full backing of the west and russia
Click to expand...
PAKISTANFOREVER said:
Worst still, 7× bigger india was able to do NOTHING about having their fighter jet shot down by Pakistan despite having the full backing of the West and Russia........ :lol:..........even till today india has nightmares at the thought of facing the PAF, sanghis/gangus are too scared to even mention PAF in public..........:lol:
Click to expand...
PAKISTANFOREVER said:
Tried what? india tried yet failed miserably despite being more than 7x bigger than Pakistan and having the full backing of the West and Russia......... :azn:............8-)
Click to expand...
PAKISTANFOREVER said:
Outmaneuver????????..........:lol:.......seems the already low indian IQ is dropping by the day........ :lol:................india is more than 7x bigger than Pakistan and has the full backing of the West and Russia yet still remains too weak, powerless and scared of taking on the Pakistan military.............:azn:.............8-)
Click to expand...
PAKISTANFOREVER said:
The above is also the reason why india has not been able to take on the Pakistani military on the indian western front despite being more than 7× bigger than Pakistan and having the full backing of the West and Russia............:azn:
Click to expand...
PAKISTANFOREVER said:
Yet this build up by india has never been able to take on Pakistan on it's western border despite being h more than 7× bigger than Pakistan and having the full backing of the West and Russia............:azn:...........at least you indirectly admit that india can ONLY take on the Pakistan military when they are isolated by 3000 kms of enemy territory and the indians outnumber Pakistanis by a ratio of 20:1 and have bengali help/support...........:azn:
Click to expand...
PAKISTANFOREVER said:
7x bigger india that has the full backing of the West and Russia remains too frightened, weak and backward to take on the Pakistan military........... :azn:
Click to expand...
PAKISTANFOREVER said:
So then why is india incapable and scared of taking on Pakistan despite being more than 7x bigger than Pakistan and having the full backing of the West and Russia?............................:azn:
Click to expand...
PAKISTANFOREVER said:
So by that definition, you must be happy that india is obeying a ceasefire against a country that is more than 7× smaller than india and doesn't have the full backing of the West and Russia like india does......... :azn: ............8-)
Click to expand...
 
N.Siddiqui

N.Siddiqui

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 21, 2015
8,768
10
16,155
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Indian diaspora population is close to 4.0 million in US, Pakistans is about 0.5 million, so there is no match. Indian lobby is huge and stronger there.
 
PAKISTANFOREVER

PAKISTANFOREVER

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 15, 2015
17,191
-6
28,114
Country
United Kingdom
Location
Pakistan
Menace2Society said:
Indians are deeply entrenched in US and UK, business and politics. Pakistan created the void and Indians gladly filled it and took full advantage.

It was game over for Pakistan when the fives eyes pulled the plug on intelligence sharing a decade back. No Pakistani is trusted, even UK/US born.
Click to expand...



That is because the west needs to build up india so it can be used as an asset against China.
 
MilSpec

MilSpec

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 19, 2011
12,809
35
23,267
Country
India
Location
United States
Menace2Society said:
Indians are deeply entrenched in US and UK, business and politics. Pakistan created the void and Indians gladly filled it and took full advantage.

It was game over for Pakistan when the fives eyes pulled the plug on intelligence sharing a decade back. No Pakistani is trusted, even UK/US born.
Click to expand...
You are ruining a feel good thread.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 6, Members: 2, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

A
India is the new Ukraine in the war against China
Replies
11
Views
442
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
R
Is Shahzad Chaudhry Right "On India"?
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
100
Views
6K
Imran Khan
Imran Khan
INDIAPOSITIVE
Ties With India Most Consequential In World ,US was first to criticise Chinese aggression : Donald Lu
Replies
0
Views
392
INDIAPOSITIVE
INDIAPOSITIVE
Mirzali Khan
MODI WAS GONNA VISIT PAKISTAN IN 2021
2 3 4
Replies
45
Views
3K
imadul
imadul
R
US-Pakistan F-16 Deal: Indian EAM Jaishankar Throws a Tantrum
2 3
Replies
37
Views
3K
Abdul Rehman Majeed
A

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom