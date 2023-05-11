What's new

Pakistan is under martial law.

It is with a heavy heart that we report on the current situation in Pakistan. Retired General Asim Munier has declared unofficial martial law in the country which has resulted in the army facing off with civilians on the streets of Pakistan. This has been a disturbing turn of events for the people of Pakistan as this has undoubtedly become a black day in the country's history.

The political climate in the country has been tense for quite some time, with the government facing accusations of corruption and an overall lack of progress in terms of development. However, the recent actions taken by General Munier have created a worsening of the situation.

Reports are appearing on social media that all leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have been placed in prison with the help of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government. This move by the Retired General has added fuel to the already burning fire, which has caused widespread outrage and protests among the people of Pakistan.

It's clear that the actions of retired General bajwa and anjam Munier and retired General asim munier made people of Pakistan turned againt their own army. around 60 plus people have been killed by army and police. GHQ and lahore core commanders house was run over by people of Pakistan. people started burning army properties. Pakistani used to love their army by blood now what has changed them to hate their army
Cash GK said:
en.wikipedia.org

Martial law - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org

..not

marhsal​

law you mean martial law.
 
TheNoob said:
No, it is not and you're in Spain.
It has zero meaning to you.
I am out of reach don't worry.. cat will
Not disapear if Pigeon closes the eyes. Pakistan is burning. 6 people must be dealt. Anjam nadeem asim munir bajwa zardi shabaz and cj Islamabad high Court.
 
