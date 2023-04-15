Pakistan is the Second Biggest Source of Foreign Doctors in US and UK

hussain0216 said: Brain drain



Pakistan is losing our doctors, engineers, smartest and brightest who can change our society



Instead they go to other countries because we want bhuttos and sharif's to bum us forever Click to expand...

These Pakistani-American doctors are ushering change in the US and Pakistan Their organisation also supports Pakistani physicians who wish to work or study in the US.

Much better than Brain in the Drain.You got to have a healthy mix of Pak diaspora, educated, high income group like the US doctors to create some sort of Lobbies working for the country.Report of about 1000 US doctors writing letters to US pres. Biden about the current fiasco in Pak, and there are reports of IK, PTI mending ways with US admin.Pak diaspora US doctors are the highest earning group there, every one is a millionaire thanks to the US medical insurance laws and other perks and benefits.