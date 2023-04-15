What's new

Pakistan is the Second Biggest Source of Foreign Doctors in US and UK

Pakistan is the Second Biggest Source of Foreign Doctors in US and UK

When US Ambassador Richard Holbrooke suffered a massive heart attack in 2010, the doctors who responded to this emergency were both foreign: one from India and the other from Pakistan. Dr. Farzad Najam, a graduate of King Edward Medical College in Lahore, was the chief heart surgeon at George Washington University Hospital at the time. Dr. Monica Mukherjee, a junior cardiologist at the hospital, assisted Dr. Najam in the operating theater. This episode illustrates the high profile presence of South Asian doctors in the United States.

More recently, Dr. Mansoor Mohiuddin, a 1989 graduate of Karachi's Dow Medical College, made global headlines when he implanted a pig heart in a patient at University of Maryland School of Medicine. Considered one of the world’s foremost experts on transplanting animal organs, known as xenotransplantation, Muhammad M. Mohiuddin, MD, Professor of Surgery at UMSOM, joined the UMSOM faculty five years ago and established the Cardiac Xenotransplantation Program with Dr. Griffith. Dr. Mohiuddin serves as the program’s Scientific/Program Director and Dr. Griffith as its Clinical Director.



The pervasive presence of South Asian doctors in the United States is confirmed by OECD (Organization for Cooperation and Development) statistics on foreign doctors in OECD member nations. While India has remained the top source of foreign doctors since 2013, Pakistan has moved up from third to second spot in this period. As of 2016, there were 45,830 Indian doctors and 12,454 Pakistani doctors among 215,630 foreign doctors in the United States. India (45,830) and Pakistan (12,454) are followed by Grenada (10,789), Philippines (10,217), Dominica (9,974), Mexico (9,923), Canada (7,765), Dominican Republic (6,269), China (5,772), UAE (4,635) and Egypt (4,379).

In percentage terms, 21% of foreign doctors come from India, 6% from Pakistan, 5% each from Grenada, Philippines and Dominica and 4% from Mexico.



Many of these "foreign doctors" are US citizens, born and raised in the United States, who travel abroad to study at foreign medical schools. Their reasons vary from ease of admissions to lower costs. This is particularly true of the medical schools in the Caribbean nations.

Many Caribbean nations have established medical schools to especially cater to the demand from the United States. In 2007, Pakistan, too, set up Dow International Medical College as part of Dow University of Health Science (DUHS).

Indians and Pakistanis also make up the top two nationalities among 66,211 foreign doctors in the United Kingdom. There are 18,953 doctors from India, 8,026 from Pakistan, 4.880 from Nigeria and 4,471 from Egypt in the UK.

The list of 25,400 foreign doctors in Canada is topped by South Africans (2,604) followed by Indians (2,127), Irish (1,942), British (1,923), Americans (1,263) and Pakistanis (1,087).

As the populations age and demand for medical services grows in the West, more and more of it is being met by recruiting health care workers, including doctors and nurses, from the developing world.

As the above is a 2016 figure, must be more now.


There are more than 17,000 doctors practicing medicine in America who are of Pakistani descent. Pakistan is the fourth highest source of IMG doctors in the U.S

Always thought that Pakistan diaspora is about 0.5 million, and stuck in this number. Now there is a healthy increase. Still much lower than Indians with close to 4.5 millions Indian Americans.

The U.S. Census Bureau estimates that there were 629,946 U.S. residents of Pakistani descent living in the United States in 2021.[1] This is up from the number of people who reported as such in the 2010 United States Census, which was 409,163.[10] Some studies estimate the size of the Pakistani community to be much higher and in 2005 research by the Pakistani embassy in the US found that the population numbered more than 700,000 people.[11][12] Pakistan is the 12th highest ranked source country for immigration into the United States.[1
 
Brain drain

Pakistan is losing our doctors, engineers, smartest and brightest who can change our society

Instead they go to other countries because we want bhuttos and sharif's to bum us forever
 
hussain0216 said:
Brain drain

Pakistan is losing our doctors, engineers, smartest and brightest who can change our society

Instead they go to other countries because we want bhuttos and sharif's to bum us forever
can't blame them. No educated person wants to live in a banana republic where mullahs are rioting, GHQ is pulling strings and patwaris are destorying their lives over plates of biryani.
 
hussain0216 said:
I'm not a doctor trained in Pakistan


I was born in the UK


Every Pakistani doctor that leaves Pakistan, is one less doctor to help Pakistani patients, same with engineers or scientists etc
Fair enough.

It would be unjust to ask Pakistanis or any individual to give up better economic opportunity, especially if the current system is inadequate and underfunded. A better option would be to restructure the medical education and private sector to improve R&D and medical aid.
 
hussain0216 said:
Brain drain

Pakistan is losing our doctors, engineers, smartest and brightest who can change our society

Instead they go to other countries because we want bhuttos and sharif's to bum us forever
Much better than Brain in the Drain.

You got to have a healthy mix of Pak diaspora, educated, high income group like the US doctors to create some sort of Lobbies working for the country.

Report of about 1000 US doctors writing letters to US pres. Biden about the current fiasco in Pak, and there are reports of IK, PTI mending ways with US admin.

Pak diaspora US doctors are the highest earning group there, every one is a millionaire thanks to the US medical insurance laws and other perks and benefits.

www.dawn.com

These Pakistani-American doctors are ushering change in the US and Pakistan

Their organisation also supports Pakistani physicians who wish to work or study in the US.
www.dawn.com
 
hussain0216 said:
Brain drain

Pakistan is losing our doctors, engineers, smartest and brightest who can change our society

Instead they go to other countries because we want bhuttos and sharif's to bum us forever
This started long ago, that brain drain has already happened, pakistan's brightest are working in lockheed martin, northrup grumman etc, The teachers from whom i studied at NUST in CE Dep almost 60% left the country, 90-95% of my batch mates are working abroad.
 
Why would normal Pakistani citizens would give up better economic opportunities when the politicians and other people are busy doing theft of tax payer's money. Having no access to justice, medical facilities and rampant corruption is what is driving educated people away to other countries.
 
Harami army generals turned our country into a jungle, any sane Pakistani would want to leave, and will leave given the opportunity.
 
Menace2Society said:
Where are these Pakistani doctors? All I see is Pakistani taxi drivers here :lol:
Where do you live????? Hospitals are full of Pakistani/Muslim doctors and medical staff



The only positive is that they will hopefully send remittances



But a society NEEDS, DESPERATELY NEEDS it's best and brightest to make something of themselves in the home country, because they drag everyone up

It's up to the state to ensure that smart intelligent people have every opportunity to do the best that they can do

Pakistan is failing our people and all our intelligent people are benefiting other countries and societies whilst we get left with the "rest" dragging society down
 

