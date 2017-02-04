Pakistan is the flag holders of peace and India is the master of terrorists and state terrorism

In the 19th century, there was hardly any incident of terrorism in which a Muslim was involved. According to the West, the war of independence of 1857 was terrorism, then Hindus like Subhash Chandra Bose and great freedom fighters like Bhagat Singh should also be declared terrorists.

Hitler and his allies who selectively killed millions of Jews in World War II were all Christians. From 1968 to 1982, the German "Butter Gang" killed thousands of people . Japan's Buddhist army killed many people with gas at underground railway stations, affecting 5,000 passengers. Ireland's guerrillas have kept Britain brick by brick for more than a century, with hundreds of explosions killing thousands. But no one, including Britain called them terrorists. In 2001, non-Muslim activists from the Irish Liberation Organization (IRA) bombed the BBC's London office. The Lord of Salvation Army, a notorious Christian terrorist organization in Africa, carried out dozens of bloody incidents.

Even the terrorist organizations which Manmohan Singh termed as the biggest threat to India are all non-Muslims. If the facts of the anti-Muslim incidents from the Ahmedabad settlements to the burning Samjhota Express are kept in view, then all the links of every massacre of every Muslim go back to Hindutva idols, Bal Thackeray and Narendra Modi or their foster organizations.

For the hurricane invasion, the Ghauri and Ghaznavi are no longer on horseback, but on destructive nuclear missiles, weighing the whole of India from Calcutta to Madras and Mumbai to Delhi as crematoriums. Now the answer to peace will be peace and the bullets will be given with shells. We are the guardians of eternal endeavor and change for peace. We are zealot and vigorous Pakistani..



FAROOQ RASHID BUTT

