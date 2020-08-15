Pakistan is on The Path of Sustainable & Inclusive Growth: Finance Division

External Sector

Remittances

Pak-China Free Trade Agreement

E-Commerce Policy

Fiscal Deficit

FBR Revenues

Reforms in key sectors of the economy encompassing agriculture, industrial and services sectors

Long-term Trade Financing (LTFF) and Export Finance Scheme (EFS) at subsidized rate (LTFF 6%, EFS 3%); construction package;

Tax refunds and deferment of interest payments;

Chota Karobar-o-Sannat Imadadi Package to support SMEs;

Subsidies to industry for electricity and gas.

Relief to the vulnerable segments of the society

Employment Generation Activities

Improvement in economic activities