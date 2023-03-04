Pakistan is obsessed with India : India said at UNHRC

INDIAPOSITIVE
These Indians are like Frog in a well, after swimming the full circle, it convinces itself, I live in a damn big ocean.Said the Indian on a Pakistani forum - hypocrisy without any remorse
Sometimes I wonder if these kind of statements serve any purpose except appeasing to their respective domestic audiences of both the countries..
Watch ARY, GEO, HUM, Dunya, Bol.
And see whats the main focus of the discussion. The Pakistanis are talking about their own.
Indians on the other hand be it news, bollywood, series on OTT platform are focused on showing Pakistan as the enemy.
Indian government should just sit down and stfu.
somehow the story becomes 'bout Pakistan - like everything else.