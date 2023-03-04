What's new

Pakistan is obsessed with India : India said at UNHRC

That Guy

That Guy

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 29, 2013
13,168
44
17,894
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
Nah, it's the other way around. Its the Indians that keep using Pakistan as an excuse to buy massive amounts of weapons and point most of them towards Pakistan. Don't tell me Pakistan is obsessed when India almost started a nuclear war due to its own obsession.

India literally jails people in their country for supporting Pakistan's sports teams.
 
Trailer23

Trailer23

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 2, 2012
5,102
121
15,949
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
@INDIAPOSITIVE

Pakistan Media is discussing India day & nite, right...

Are you on crack?!!

Pakistanis couldn't give a sh!t 'bout you scumbags - on the flipside, all you guys do is talk about us.

Case in Point..., we don't have a Topic focused ONLY on India like you clowns on khusra Forum
***.jpg
.
 
Windjammer

Windjammer

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 9, 2009
40,508
180
148,931
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
SQ8 said:
Said the Indian on a Pakistani forum - hypocrisy without any remorse
Click to expand...
These Indians are like Frog in a well, after swimming the full circle, it convinces itself, I live in a damn big ocean.
These creatures are are crawling on a Pakistani forum 24/7. But hey, Pakistanis are obsessed. What an interesting life they live.
 
O

Olympus81

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 18, 2022
2,916
2
3,902
Country
Pakistan
Location
Thailand
Watch ARY, GEO, HUM, Dunya, Bol.

And see whats the main focus of the discussion. The Pakistanis are talking about their own.

Indians on the other hand be it news, bollywood, series on OTT platform are focused on showing Pakistan as the enemy.

Indian government should just sit down and stfu.
 
K

Kaniska

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 11, 2011
9,097
4
8,355
Country
United States
Location
India
INDIAPOSITIVE said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1631957515649859584

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1631910218509561861
Click to expand...
Sometimes I wonder if these kind of statements serve any purpose except appeasing to their respective domestic audiences of both the countries..
Without such kind of news, there is not enough masala type of discussion in our TV channels nor in PDF forum..

Olympus81 said:
Watch ARY, GEO, HUM, Dunya, Bol.

And see whats the main focus of the discussion. The Pakistanis are talking about their own.

Indians on the other hand be it news, bollywood, series on OTT platform are focused on showing Pakistan as the enemy.

Indian government should just sit down and stfu.
Click to expand...

Irrespective of Pakistan is a factor or not, Indian media need a real revamp….Our primary news channels has turned themselves into cheap publicity kind of hyperboles news rather than any constructive discussion in their prime time….
 
G

Ghareeb_Da_Baal

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 1, 2008
6,438
4
6,225
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
lol, why would any Pakistani be obsessed with India? For what reason? lol!
But then, this is all that a banya can do, propaganda.And, their chutya qoum blindly takes up the media/government bs and spreads it. The good thing though, is that no on except themselves believes it.
BC kalmuya stinker mofos!
 
Trailer23

Trailer23

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 2, 2012
5,102
121
15,949
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
I was searching for this clip earlier to make my point.

Disclaimer: Please mind the anti-Pakistan choor'i.

The discussion is 'bout Ukraine wanting to sanction India for its relations with Russia, but...somehow the story becomes 'bout Pakistan - like everything else.


Yeah, we're obsessed...
 
PradoTLC

PradoTLC

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 17, 2007
6,743
-3
7,442
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
INDIAPOSITIVE said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1631957515649859584

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1631910218509561861
Click to expand...


Indians are a funny people … I will give them that

Olympus81 said:
Watch ARY, GEO, HUM, Dunya, Bol.

And see whats the main focus of the discussion. The Pakistanis are talking about their own.

Indians on the other hand be it news, bollywood, series on OTT platform are focused on showing Pakistan as the enemy.

Indian government should just sit down and stfu.
Click to expand...


Actually I would say these days BBC is obsessed with india


www.dawn.com

BBC raids show India’s shrinking media freedom under Modi, some journalists say

“There’s never been a golden age of Indian journalism. But it has never been like it is now,” says the chief executive of independent online media group Newslaundry.
www.dawn.com
 
PradoTLC

PradoTLC

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 17, 2007
6,743
-3
7,442
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
Trailer23 said:
somehow the story becomes 'bout Pakistan - like everything else.
Click to expand...


You have to understand the idea of Pakistan has been permanently ingrained as a constant pain for them.

they have sad lives .. ask any Indian lurking here …

think if they actually had a real life would they be here at PDF ?
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

B
Bangladesh wins in UNHRC membership election
Replies
13
Views
372
bluesky
B
beijingwalker
The West Is Exposing Itself to Double Standards by Weaponizing Human Rights
Replies
1
Views
462
Menthol
Menthol
terry5
Bollywood is obsessed with Pakistan. We’d be flattered if it weren’t so nasty Fatima Bhutto
2
Replies
24
Views
905
K_Bin_W
K
A
Turkey backstabs India at UN? New Delhi slams Erdogan Govt over Kashmir comments | Watch
Replies
14
Views
192
Fasbre2
F
INDIAPOSITIVE
Dialogue with India on levels other than military ‘need of Pakistan’ : former DG ISPR Athar Abbas
Replies
3
Views
249
M. Sarmad
M. Sarmad

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom