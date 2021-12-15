What's new

"Pakistan is now Defaulted. There are lying that things are going in well direction" Shahbar Zadai.

Desprado

Jun 30, 2018
SQ8 said:
A man with a massive corruption case against him doesn’t deserve a listen
Shaukat Tarin has 2 IHC cases of fake account, 1 case of Fraud of Silk Bank in SHC, and 4 off shore companies and 2 NAB cases on him.
 
Titanium100

Titanium100

Mar 1, 2019
Desprado said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1471139090385018886

"There is no Change and it is a lie and fabriacted that things are going in well direction. We are now Bankrupt".
Does this man even knows what his talking.... This could be taken as declaration to WW3.. If Pakistan defaults you know what happens right? Pakistan will start war immediately or declare war...

Any idiot who don't understand this is a fool... Nobody wants to see Pakistan default or economy fail it is not good for anyone around the world.. Pakistan will start massive expansion as response to the defaulting or economical collapse
 
SQ8

SQ8

Mar 28, 2009
Desprado said:
Shaukat Tarin has 2 IHC cases of fake account, 1 case of Fraud of Silk Bank in SHC, and 4 off shore companies and 2 NAB cases on him.
Great - so everyone is corrupt and no one knows what is really going on. Least of all a has-been man trying to stay relevant and somehow his midnight tweet matters?
Desprado said:
Bankrupt means Hyper Inflation as everyone loses it's confidence on local currency.
Please look up the definition before making such statements
 
Titanium100

Titanium100

Mar 1, 2019
Desprado said:
Bankrupt means Hyper Inflation as everyone loses it's confidence on local currency.
You don't know anything of this brah....

Lets just assume Pakistan somehow defaults? You will end up with WW3. You will have nearly 300m armed to the teeth who has to eat one way or another.. There is only one way you get my gist.. The world bank, UN or no international government will allow Pakistan economy collapse
 
D

Desprado

Jun 30, 2018
Titanium100 said:
Does this man even knows what his talking.... This could be taken as declaration to WW3.. If Pakistan defaults you know what happens right? Pakistan will start war immediately or declare war...

Any idiot who don't understand this is a fool... Nobody wants to see Pakistan default or economy fail it is not good for anyone around the world.. Pakistan will start massive expansion as response to the defaulting or economical collapse
To Your Reply.

"PTI begged China for 3 billion dollar but China did not give to Pakistan the loan, than Pakistan was forced to take loan from Saudi Arab with interest rate of 4% per year, which is highest ever Pakistan took in term of Interest rate".

Pakistan skipped USA Summit not because Khan is Tiger but because China order it.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1470735302566166529

tribune.com.pk

Pakistan reaches out to US after skipping Democracy Summit | The Express Tribune

Pakistan has reached out to the United States with a message that skipping the Democracy Summit does not mean the country has joined any bloc
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk
 
Valar.

Valar.

Nov 29, 2017
Off topic: Does anybody know what white flag is that in the video and what does it represent?
 
Titanium100

Titanium100

Mar 1, 2019
Desprado said:
To Your Reply.

"PTI begged China for 3 billion dollar but China did not give to Pakistan the loan, than Pakistan was forced to take loan from Saudi Arab with interest rate of 4% per year, which is highest ever Pakistan took in term of Interest rate".
Lol an Indian is exposed? Whos reaching for straws.. It was Pakistani decision to not attend it.

Besides Nobody would allow Pakistan to default and that is the truth... So all this ugly azz articles doesn't do anything for you really..

As I said the day Pakistan defaults expect declaration of WAR... WW3 period there is really no other option on the table
 
AZ1

AZ1

Jul 25, 2017
Screenshot_20211215-165149.png


default pakistan with 1120 point increase today in stock market see my prediction lol
 
AZ1

AZ1

Jul 25, 2017
Desprado said:
To Your Reply.

"PTI begged China for 3 billion dollar but China did not give to Pakistan the loan, than Pakistan was forced to take loan from Saudi Arab with interest rate of 4% per year, which is highest ever Pakistan took in term of Interest rate".

Pakistan skipped USA Summit not because Khan is Tiger but because China order it.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1470735302566166529

tribune.com.pk

Pakistan reaches out to US after skipping Democracy Summit | The Express Tribune

Pakistan has reached out to the United States with a message that skipping the Democracy Summit does not mean the country has joined any bloc
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk
www.geo.tv

Pakistan out of America's 'do more' pressure, says former US ambassador

It is crucial for Pakistan to focus on economic issues, says Cameron Munter
www.geo.tv www.geo.tv
 
