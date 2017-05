Gross Domestic Product, the monetary value of all goods and services produced in one year, is projected to have grown at a rate of 5.28% during the fiscal year 2016-17 ending on June 30, National Accounts Committee (NAC) said.



At 5.3%, Pakistan’s economic growth has finally attained the pace it had before the crisis hit the country in 2008.

Nonetheless, the PML-N government again missed its annual GDP growth target of 5.7% for the outgoing fiscal year. Yet, the results were better than the forecasts made by international financial institutions.

As a result of over 5% growth rate, the nominal size of Pakistan’s economy increased to $304.4 billion.

Slightly over two-thirds of the growth – 67% to be precise – came from the services sector, which performed even better than the estimates. The government achieved services and agriculture sectors growth targets but missed the industrial sector growth target despite heavy focus on it.

Against the annual target of $24.8 billion, the government has now expected that the exports would remain close to $21.7 billion and even imports are likely to exceed the $45.2 billion projections.

The current account deficit target of $4.5 billion has been missed by a wide margin and now the government expects an $8.3 billion current account deficit by June this year.

In its 98th meeting, the NAC approved the provisional growth rate for the outgoing fiscal year, revised down the 2015-16 growth rate to 4.5% and approved the final growth figure of 2014-15 at 4.1%, according to NAC documents.

After facing criticism, the ruling PML-N government finally focused on the sector, which paid dividends. The sector employs close to 37% of the labour force.

Production of major crops saw 4.1% growth but in case of other crops

The government missed all its targets set for the industrial sector despite having the most favoured status. There was presumably zero load-shedding for the sector and it also won many incentives from the government.

However, against a target of 7.7%, output stood at 5%. The output of large-scale manufacturing stood at 4.9%, below the official target while small-scale manufacturing grew to 8.1%, slaughtering 3.6%, electricity generation and distribution only 3.4% against a target of 12.5%, mining and quarrying sub sector grew only 1.3% against a target of 7.4%. The construction sector grew at a pace of 9% but missed the target of 15.2%.