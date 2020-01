Injustice is universal, not sure why they making it into a Christian issue.

I recently met a christian Pakistani in the US who got political asylum by fabricating stuff. He was embodiment of evil and I am glad he left Pakistan. He was so anti-Pakistan and was trying behave whiter than white and would have done anything to get his stay in the US. He had no ethical boundaries, no morals, a nice facade with Machiavellian cunning behind it. I spoke to him in detail about the Church (he was a Catholic) and what I found out was truly astonishing. It is more of a networking circle/mafia and through references of his local parish he gets doors opened anywhere around the world. They get favours and do favours for each other and help each other to find jobs , housing etc. Worse was he was intentionally blind to the widespread abuse and the associated cover ups. I was under the impression either he himself was abused or was an abuser, though I have no evidence and am only going by his behaviour. Seriously, if these are the sort of Christians Pakistan is creating then we need to monitor them closely and ship them to India or elsewhere.

