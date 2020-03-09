Pakistan is most racially tolerant country in Asia

I entirely agree with you. This is just for show. When a question is asked the respondant gives a answer that he will rarely practice. All these Paks playing tolerant. If a Negro came home with their sister trust me by evening there would be dozen dead bodies after the AK-47s are unleashed.



If a Ahmedi who happened to be amongst the finest brains on economics was asked to give advice about how to fix the pertpetually broken Pakistani economy the entire country other than the dumb and disabled would be on the streats. Wait a minute that happened.



If a hapless, downtrodden, female begged to be given mercy and tolerance. If a fool decides to speak and says "hey maybe we ought show some tolerance to this hapless female". Entire country on streets other than the dumb and disabled. And the guy who asked for "wee bit" of tolerance is killed in hail of bullets. No less than a governor.



Yes, this is tolerance. Let's all celebrate it. Own it.