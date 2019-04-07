Pakistan is more affordable and hospitable. Why then it doesn't attract Russian permanent immigrants

Pakistan is indeed more affordable and hospitable. It also doesn't have the nuisance of persistent beggars who follow like a leech. Why then it doesn't attract Russian permanent immigrants?



I can think of three reasons:



1. Pakistan is extremely scarce in resources. Most of Pakistan is nothing but desert.



2. Pakistan prohibits alcohol, nudity and even closed-door prostitution.



3. Last but not the least: Absence of advertising as opposed to India whose premier intelligence agencies – for instance RAW – is aggressively orchestrating the massive Russian immigration into Indian state of Goa.

