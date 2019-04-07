/ Register

  • Monday, April 8, 2019

Pakistan is more affordable and hospitable. Why then it doesn't attract Russian permanent immigrants

Discussion in 'World Affairs' started by abcxyz0000, Apr 7, 2019 at 10:54 PM.

Thread Status:
Not open for further replies.
Page 1 of 2
  1. Apr 7, 2019 at 10:54 PM #1
    abcxyz0000

    abcxyz0000 SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    2,565
    Joined:
    Jan 16, 2013
    Ratings:
    +0 / 714 / -13
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    India
    Pakistan is indeed more affordable and hospitable. It also doesn't have the nuisance of persistent beggars who follow like a leech. Why then it doesn't attract Russian permanent immigrants?

    I can think of three reasons:

    1. Pakistan is extremely scarce in resources. Most of Pakistan is nothing but desert.

    2. Pakistan prohibits alcohol, nudity and even closed-door prostitution.

    3. Last but not the least: Absence of advertising as opposed to India whose premier intelligence agencies – for instance RAW – is aggressively orchestrating the massive Russian immigration into Indian state of Goa.
     
  2. Apr 7, 2019 at 10:59 PM #2
    Indus Pakistan

    Indus Pakistan PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT

    Messages:
    13,922
    Joined:
    May 7, 2012
    Ratings:
    +182 / 37,806 / -7
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    Oh no, you stole a bottle of Vodka from the Russians and gulped it .....
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 5
  3. Apr 7, 2019 at 11:03 PM #3
    Azadkashmir

    Azadkashmir SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    5,184
    Joined:
    Nov 10, 2012
    Ratings:
    +2 / 5,578 / -2
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    that is raw vodka no limits on the percentage.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 4
  4. Apr 7, 2019 at 11:04 PM #4
    Rusty

    Rusty SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    5,636
    Joined:
    Jun 19, 2011
    Ratings:
    +0 / 7,721 / -0
    Country:
    Canada
    Location:
    Pakistan
    What the hell are you talking about?

    We have no history with the Russians outside of being one of the key reasons for the fall of the Soviet Union.

    Pakistan is now emerging from the WOT and we are coming on to the world tourism map.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 3
  5. Apr 7, 2019 at 11:06 PM #5
    Indus Pakistan

    Indus Pakistan PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT

    Messages:
    13,922
    Joined:
    May 7, 2012
    Ratings:
    +182 / 37,806 / -7
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    and you can see the effect on the OP ....
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 3
  6. Apr 7, 2019 at 11:12 PM #6
    OsmanAli98

    OsmanAli98 SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    3,059
    Joined:
    Aug 22, 2018
    Ratings:
    +3 / 3,932 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United States
    TF we want some Slavs in our lands its not like we are thirsty for whores like you Ganghoo folks

    and we made the USSR our bitch after their pales asses left Afghanistan empty handed same with Yankee

    You can ask a fellow Slav @Damir877 this dude is thirsty for some Slavic women but cant get visa fee to leave his Ganghoo Disneyland

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Russians_in_India

    TFW there are more Russians in Turkey than in India only 845 in Goa eh
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 2
  7. Apr 7, 2019 at 11:17 PM #7
    abcxyz0000

    abcxyz0000 SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    2,565
    Joined:
    Jan 16, 2013
    Ratings:
    +0 / 714 / -13
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    India
    The comparison here is with Pakistan not Turkey.

    And Russians go anywhere and everywhere, even to Africa. There just has to be promotion of tourism to that place. Very easy to attract Russian tourists-cum-immigrants.
     
  8. Apr 7, 2019 at 11:20 PM #8
    OsmanAli98

    OsmanAli98 SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    3,059
    Joined:
    Aug 22, 2018
    Ratings:
    +3 / 3,932 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United States
    So what we dont want any Russians here anyways tbh nothing against them but this a really stupid post

    Thats him being drunk on vodka while fapping to "Svetltvana" a cam whore in Moscow while he wears a Ushanka

    Also Tourists dont stay long term they are not immigrating, why would Russians immigrate to India a country filed with thirsty and tharki folks
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 3
  9. Apr 7, 2019 at 11:21 PM #9
    PAKISTANFOREVER

    PAKISTANFOREVER SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    6,932
    Joined:
    Aug 15, 2015
    Ratings:
    +14 / 9,254 / -15
    Country:
    United Kingdom
    Location:
    Pakistan



    Mainly a desert????.......are you getting your info. from the same gangalander source which claims india built UFOs 7,000 years ago?:

    https://www.ibtimes.co.uk/ancient-i...nets-radical-claim-raises-controversy-1481897
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 2
  10. Apr 7, 2019 at 11:22 PM #10
    Starlord

    Starlord ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    10,771
    Joined:
    Sep 25, 2016
    Ratings:
    +8 / 13,073 / -1
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Option 2 is somewhat correct, those Russians cant do things very open here, but i think it might has something to do with the Afghan War , and story that follows , Pakistan and Russia is still coming out of that long undeclared conflict so it will take time before Pakistani's and Russians feel secure and comfortable to visit each others country .
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 2
  11. Apr 7, 2019 at 11:23 PM #11
    OsmanAli98

    OsmanAli98 SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    3,059
    Joined:
    Aug 22, 2018
    Ratings:
    +3 / 3,932 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United States
    WE WUZ INVETED THE INTERNET TO CONECT WITH BEDIC SPIRTSS

    Nah forget it Russians are closer to Ganghoo than us this is just a seduction tactic from their arms companies and diplomats
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 3
  12. Apr 7, 2019 at 11:24 PM #12
    bananarepublic

    bananarepublic FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,490
    Joined:
    Jan 15, 2015
    Ratings:
    +4 / 1,633 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    They can't get vodka here so they don't come here simple as that
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  13. Apr 7, 2019 at 11:31 PM #13
    abcxyz0000

    abcxyz0000 SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    2,565
    Joined:
    Jan 16, 2013
    Ratings:
    +0 / 714 / -13
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    India
    Have you visited Balochistan, the largest Province of Pak?

    I would prefer lecherous, attractive and healthy women over a pious but ordinary woman. Who else thinks like me?
     
  14. Apr 7, 2019 at 11:37 PM #14
    PAKISTANFOREVER

    PAKISTANFOREVER SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    6,932
    Joined:
    Aug 15, 2015
    Ratings:
    +14 / 9,254 / -15
    Country:
    United Kingdom
    Location:
    Pakistan

    Yes. Over 10 times.

    PS these attractive, lecherous and healthy women would not be atteacted to the most ugliest race of mankind who also happen to have the smallest weiners.....:lol:
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  15. Apr 7, 2019 at 11:38 PM #15
    halupridol

    halupridol SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    5,424
    Joined:
    Nov 30, 2013
    Ratings:
    +2 / 6,507 / -32
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    India
    Op,,Well,,first u got to stop taking drugs,,,thn think to make something Worthwhile out of ur life., ,,, probably start wid rectifying that inventory problem at ofc.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 3
Page 1 of 2
Similar Threads
  1. history

    Why pakistan doesn't want peace?

    history, Aug 14, 2007, in forum: Strategic & Foreign Affairs
    Replies:
    10
    Views:
    1,514
    Bull
    Aug 15, 2007
  2. Lankan Ranger

    Can't afford more military offensives: Pakistan

    Lankan Ranger, Jan 17, 2011, in forum: Pakistan's Internal Security
    Replies:
    15
    Views:
    1,861
    blackops
    Jan 18, 2011
  3. Assault Rifle

    Heroin in Pakistan more affordable than food.

    Assault Rifle, Jul 21, 2013, in forum: Social & Current Events
    Replies:
    23
    Views:
    1,877
    bornmoron
    Jul 25, 2013
  4. blackface

    Why doesn't Brazil attract immigrants?

    blackface, Mar 21, 2014, in forum: Members Club
    Replies:
    121
    Views:
    4,636
    blackface
    Mar 30, 2014
  5. abcxyz0000

    Which South Asian country attracts proportionately highest density of Russian immigration?

    abcxyz0000, Apr 21, 2018, in forum: World Affairs
    Replies:
    89
    Views:
    3,966
    abcxyz0000
    Apr 7, 2019 at 10:56 PM
Loading...
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 7 (Users: 1, Guests: 5)
Thread Status:
Not open for further replies.