  • Tuesday, August 21, 2018

Pakistan is isolated, according to Pakistan.

Discussion in 'Strategic & Foreign Affairs' started by pzfz, Aug 21, 2018 at 11:37 AM.

    Those thinking that the new admin is going to put Pak first are living in lala land. New foreign minister, in order to target the old regime, repeats indian propaganda - something even the indians know to be poppycock. Own worst enemy:

    Shah Mahmood Qureshi in press conference. Tweeted by Pakistan's official twitter account. Donkeys:

    Govt of Pakistan‏Verified account @pid_gov
    Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi says Pakistan’s new foreign policy would “begin and end at Pakistan” and steps would be taken to bring the country out of international isolation.

    [​IMG]
    11:48 AM - 20 Aug 2018
     
    Why you opened new thread on it, you could have thrown your pearl of wisdom on exiting thread on his press conference.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
    It’s true. PMLN has isolated Pakistan during their tenure and destroyed many friendships we had with other countries. Iran, UAE, Saudi Arabia will be new friends under Imran Khan government.
     
    Because this needs special attention instead of the circle jerk over in that thread. Plus this is about the official Pak twitter account. Merge it if makes you feel better but no one's remarked on this buffoonery.
     
