Pakistan is isolated, according to Pakistan.

Those thinking that the new admin is going to put Pak first are living in lala land. New foreign minister, in order to target the old regime, repeats indian propaganda - something even the indians know to be poppycock. Own worst enemy: Shah Mahmood Qureshi in press conference. Tweeted by Pakistan's official twitter account. Donkeys: Govt of PakistanVerified account @pid_gov Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi says Pakistan’s new foreign policy would “begin and end at Pakistan” and steps would be taken to bring the country out of international isolation. 11:48 AM - 20 Aug 2018