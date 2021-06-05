truthfollower
Pakistan is hosting #WorldEnvironmentDay today. Globally acknowledged & fully committed to playing a leadership role in #EcosystemRestoration, Pakistan urges the world to join hands to protect environment & reset relationship with Nature. #GenerationRestoration #WEDPakistan2021
I congratulate Pakistan and PM
@ImranKhanPTI
for championing climate action and successfully hosting this year’s #WorldEnvironmentDay. Australia and Pakistan are committed to support global action on climate change. is on track to beat our 2030 target under the Paris Agreement
live in 2 hours
