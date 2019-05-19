Pakistan is going to downgraded to Frontier Market from Emerging Market.

MSCI to launch a consultation on potential reclassification of MSCI #Pakistan Index from Emerging to Frontier Markets status.
in simple, reason they are saying that we do not qualify for the market bases we do not have enough dollar value in our stock market that we can avail status quo. So there, they will downgrade us due to lack of dollar in our stock market.
Now PTI guys can give how it is related to 19 billion dollar CAD but even IMF not buy PTI bullshit.
It is serious learn from Sri Lanka how a default nation, which has less than 4 billion dollar reserve ,which has mostly based on Swap is running better than us and going to be upgraded in the market.
