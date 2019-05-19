What's new

Pakistan is going to downgraded to Frontier Market from Emerging Market.

D

Desprado

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Jun 30, 2018
47
0
51
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
MSCI to launch a consultation on potential reclassification of MSCI #Pakistan Index from Emerging to Frontier Markets status.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1408264324301328384

in simple, reason they are saying that we do not qualify for the market bases we do not have enough dollar value in our stock market that we can avail status quo. So there, they will downgrade us due to lack of dollar in our stock market.

Now PTI guys can give how it is related to 19 billion dollar CAD but even IMF not buy PTI bullshit.

It is serious learn from Sri Lanka how a default nation, which has less than 4 billion dollar reserve ,which has mostly based on Swap is running better than us and going to be upgraded in the market.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

AZADPAKISTAN2009
Pakistan sustains upgraded status in MSCI Emerging Market Index
Replies
7
Views
362
Chanakyaa
Chanakyaa
Devil Soul
Pakistan sustains upgraded status in MSCI Emerging Market Index
Replies
0
Views
328
Devil Soul
Devil Soul
RayKalm
What's Next For Asia's Best-Performing Stock Market (Pakistan)?
Replies
1
Views
642
Sierra Alpha Alpha Delta
S
Yankee-stani
Jinnah’s vision in India-Pakistan context
Replies
3
Views
788
Dark-Destroyer
Dark-Destroyer
CHD
What's Next For Asia's Best-Performing Stock Market?
Replies
1
Views
721
LA se Karachi
LA se Karachi

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom