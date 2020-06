A couple of months ago my mamu's childhood friend died in Karachi in a perfectly preventable accident. Basically some son of rich baap driving a large SUV thought that traffic signals are mere suggestions for his entitled a$$ and rammed into mamu's friend. What's worse is the deceased was driving a later model Honda Civic and even though the car was completely totalled the air bags didn't deploy. Had the air bag deployed maybe he would have survived.



The point is, Pakistani made cars are horse shit.

