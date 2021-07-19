The center for Security Studies (CSPI), a Pakistani think tank, released a research report on Wednesday evening, saying that by the end of 2019, the number of deaths caused by terrorist attacks in Pakistan had decreased by nearly 30% and the domestic security situation had significantly improved.



The report says one of the main reasons for the improved security situation is that the Pakistani government has stepped up its efforts to hunt down terrorists. In 2018, there were nearly 400 terrorist attacks across the country, resulting in 739 deaths, while in 2019, there were nearly 370 terrorist attacks, resulting in 518 deaths, a 29.9% decrease in the death toll. The number of deaths related to terrorist attacks and counter-terrorism fell from 980 in 2018 to 679 in 2019, a decrease of 30.7%.



As of December 10, 2019, according to the National Gun Violence Archive website. In 2019, 36,993 people, including 196 children, were killed in gun incidents in the US.



On top of that, there are 84,000 rapes a year, one every 2 minutes.



Also, as of today, the NUMBER of COVID-19 deaths in the United States is 786,268, while Pakistan has only 28,628.



Pakistan 208 million, USA 333 million. Proportionally, Pakistan is far safer than the US.



巴基斯坦智库安全研究中心2019年30日晚发布研究报告说，截至当天，巴基斯坦2019年因恐袭死亡人数减少近30%，国内安全形势大幅改善。



报告说，巴安全形势改善的一大原因是巴政府加大了对恐怖分子的追捕力度。2018年全国共发生近400起恐袭事件，造成739人死亡，而2019年共发生近370起恐袭事件，造成518人死亡，死亡人数减少29.9%。与恐袭和反恐相关的死亡人数由2018年的980人降至2019年的679人，降幅为30.7%。



根据美国枪支暴力档案网站给出的统计数字，截止到2019年12月10号。美国在2019年已经有36993人因为枪击事件而死亡，其中包括196名儿童。



除此以外，美国每年发生8.4万起强奸案，每两分钟一起。



另外，截止今天，美国因为covid-19死亡人数已有786268人，而巴基斯坦仅有28628人。



巴基斯坦2.08亿人，美国3.33亿人。从人口比例来看，巴基斯坦远比美国安全。

