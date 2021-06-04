What's new

“Pakistan is deeply concerned at yet another incident of attempted illegal sale of 6 kg of Uranium in India”

iampakistan

iampakistan

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Apr 1, 2019
33
0
219
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Narendra-Modi.jpg


Responding to media queries about reports of attempted illicit Uranium sales in India, the Pakistan Foreign Office Spokesperson stated, “We have seen the reports about yet another incident of attempted illegal sale of 6 kg of Uranium in India.”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1400804437443158018


The MOFA Spokesperson said, “Similar incident involving 7 kg of Uranium in the Indian state of Maharashtra last month and other such reports in the past are a matter of deep concern as they point to lax controls, poor regulatory and enforcement mechanisms, as well as possible existence of a black market for nuclear materials inside India.”

MOFA spokesman said, “The United Nations Security Council Resolution 1540 and the IAEA Convention on the Physical Protection of Nuclear Material (CPPNM) make it binding on states to ensure stringent measures to prevent nuclear material from falling into wrong hands.”

Pakistan reiterated its call for thorough investigation of such incidents and measures for strengthening the security of nuclear materials to prevent their diversion.

“It is equally important to ascertain the intent and ultimate user of the attempted Uranium sale given its relevance to international peace and security as well as the sanctity of global non-proliferation regime,” the statement reads.


Source: https://www.tribunewired.com/2021/0...ted-illegal-sale-of-6-kg-of-uranium-in-india/
 
Trango Towers

Trango Towers

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 29, 2016
15,753
-6
17,384
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
The world was worried about pak nukes and the world doesn't care about this clear cut on the market for sale uranium.

Maybe Pakistan should buy it and present it at the UN assembly and say do something you anti Muslims basturds
 
HAIDER

HAIDER

ELITE MEMBER
May 21, 2006
24,637
13
24,700
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
merge here Mod duplicate threads ..

defence.pk

6kg of uranium seized in India, 7 people arrested

6kg of uranium seized in India, 7 people arrested Dawn.com | Naveed SiddiquiPublished June 4, 2021 - Updated 40 minutes ago Facebook Count Twitter Share 5 Police in India have arrested seven people and seized 6.4kg of uranium from...
defence.pk
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 6, Members: 1, Guests: 5)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom