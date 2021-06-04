“Pakistan is deeply concerned at yet another incident of attempted illegal sale of 6 kg of Uranium in India”

iampakistan
Responding to media queries about reports of attempted illicit Uranium sales in India, the Pakistan Foreign Office Spokesperson stated, “We have seen the reports about yet another incident of attempted illegal sale of 6 kg of Uranium in India.”
The MOFA Spokesperson said, “Similar incident involving 7 kg of Uranium in the Indian state of Maharashtra last month and other such reports in the past are a matter of deep concern as they point to lax controls, poor regulatory and enforcement mechanisms, as well as possible existence of a black market for nuclear materials inside India.”
MOFA spokesman said, “The United Nations Security Council Resolution 1540 and the IAEA Convention on the Physical Protection of Nuclear Material (CPPNM) make it binding on states to ensure stringent measures to prevent nuclear material from falling into wrong hands.”
Pakistan reiterated its call for thorough investigation of such incidents and measures for strengthening the security of nuclear materials to prevent their diversion.
“It is equally important to ascertain the intent and ultimate user of the attempted Uranium sale given its relevance to international peace and security as well as the sanctity of global non-proliferation regime,” the statement reads.
Source: https://www.tribunewired.com/2021/0...ted-illegal-sale-of-6-kg-of-uranium-in-india/