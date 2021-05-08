Pakistan is Certainly Making Israelis To React

The more animosity from Israil, the more HELP from Allah-u Azimushshan....



The events of 02-26 to 02-28 are the clear proofs for folks with an open eye....



The major ramification of 02-27 is the Indian “official” annexation of IOK, which led to an overwhelming Chinese continuous aggressive posture all along the LAC. And, it has reduced the pressure on the LOC, IB and the Afghan borders. It means Pak is now freer to look into the “Afgan” matters. After the consolidation over there all concentration and focus will be on Kashmir....



*India has already lost her pre-emptive strike capability at the Pak borders