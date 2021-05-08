What's new

Pakistan is Certainly Making Israelis To React

Hakikat ve Hikmet

Hakikat ve Hikmet

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 14, 2015
12,369
16
31,616
Country
United States
Location
United States
The more animosity from Israil, the more HELP from Allah-u Azimushshan....

The events of 02-26 to 02-28 are the clear proofs for folks with an open eye....

The major ramification of 02-27 is the Indian “official” annexation of IOK, which led to an overwhelming Chinese continuous aggressive posture all along the LAC. And, it has reduced the pressure on the LOC, IB and the Afghan borders. It means Pak is now freer to look into the “Afgan” matters. After the consolidation over there all concentration and focus will be on Kashmir....

*India has already lost her pre-emptive strike capability at the Pak borders
 
Last edited:
Sinnerman108

Sinnerman108

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 20, 2009
7,583
-7
7,904
Country
Pakistan
Location
Saudi Arabia
Windjammer said:
Israel was condemned by many countries but Alon Ushpiz tweet is only directed towards Pakistan, which means that Pakistan's foreign policy and diplomacy is causing bother to Israel. And that is the proof of our success....Well done !


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1397810681232113666


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1397866433217019904
Click to expand...
Windy this may be an unintended consequence,
I can bet you this was NOT a planned consequence; and I am also sure same has been communicated to and agreed amongst those who matter.

Pakistan doesn't want to get involved in any conflict beyond borders.
 
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

PDF VETERAN
Oct 18, 2007
59,177
2
116,812
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
with 25bn exports and 3rd grade economy we are trying to awake a snake to bite us . a stupid move by our gov . pakistan is still surviving on IMF WB bailouts . this will bring us more hot waters . but who care we are mamu of ummah ka chumma
 
Reichsmarschall

Reichsmarschall

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 16, 2016
10,598
3
21,006
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Vapnope

Vapnope

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 11, 2015
4,089
15
6,847
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
"tHe OnLy dEmOcRaCy iN miDdlE eAsT" always cracks me up as if this can hide their war crimes and their land grabbing. The country has 50 discriminatory laws against Arab Christians and Muslims but oNlY dEmoCrAcy.
 
Trango Towers

Trango Towers

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 29, 2016
15,679
-6
17,220
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Israel is a democracy...more Jewish lies...did they ever stop. Sorry I am now antisemitic as I questioning. OK OK I don't care
 
N.Siddiqui

N.Siddiqui

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 21, 2015
6,783
8
12,038
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
The self proclaimed 'The chosen ones, the Jews' in for some real surprises.

Aren't they the Godforsaken, the Pariah, the outcasts as they are ordained by the Almighty...
 
xeuss

xeuss

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 22, 2019
3,654
6
7,732
Country
India
Location
United States
Vapnope said:
"tHe OnLy dEmOcRaCy iN miDdlE eAsT" always cracks me up as if this can hide their war crimes and their land grabbing. The country has 50 discriminatory laws against Arab Christians and Muslims but oNlY dEmoCrAcy.
Click to expand...
Somebody rightly said....It ain't a democracy when you get to choose your voters.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 2, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Dariush the Great
Kurd and Israeli role in assassinating Soleimani
2
Replies
27
Views
2K
bdslph
bdslph
Zarvan
Assessment of India’s Balakot raid, aftermath & future implications
2 3 4 5
Replies
65
Views
4K
Wood
Wood
P
Iran Prepares For War With Israel
Replies
3
Views
2K
khansaheeb
khansaheeb
skyshadow
How an hypersonic missile rules the sky unmatched.
Replies
5
Views
914
GumNaam
GumNaam
PDFChamp
Modi Has No One To Blame But Himself For The Successful Khan-Trump Summit
2 3 4
Replies
54
Views
3K
Rusty
Rusty

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom