Pakistan negotiating peace in Yemen and Pakistan participating in Yemen war are two entirely different occurences.



As for the first, Pakistan has no leverage. Infact, I'll say it's laughable to imagine such a role.



As for the second, Pakistan can't make many blunders bigger than that. We can never be a part of killing of civilians as collateral damage. Already there is a huge controversy about Pak Army's ops in northern areas and killing of innocent civilians as a result.

