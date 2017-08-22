Pakistan is a safe haven for economic terrorists

Separate names with a comma.
Discussion in 'Strategic & Foreign Affairs' started by El Sidd, Aug 22, 2017.
I agree with Trump.
Pakistani government should do more in this regard.
#GovernmentRejected
It has been so far but I think now the things are changing especially after the disqualification of the most corrupt, evil and powerful mafia boss..
Trump says immediate effect
Okay as you wish. I will get my belt.
Apne ilaqay kay politicians local police office me jama kara do
For that i will need my slippers, instead of belt.
You need a government of Technocrats Backed by the Army
Your Politicians are clueless
Democracy is working just fine
Bhai jotay chappal ki raseed bhi lana.
Reimburse hojaegi
You afghani are really idiot....
You think america and india good for you.... Its your mistake... Pakistan always help to Afghanistan but afghani always "harami"
Ok
Army is dealing with miscreants just fine, I don't see much more it can do however as for the government; that is not called terrorism, it's called corruption. Trump need to realise that America has failed in it's Afghan policy badly and is now looking for a country to blame. As per DG ISPR report, on the night of 13 and 14 August 2017 there were more than 20 infiltration attempts into Pakistan from Afghanistan. Was the US Army asleep?
The government has to back up their army's claim.
Government was also found complicit in many terror attacks.
No educational reforms.
No depoliticised police.
Using sectarian outfits for mafia turf wars.
Stop crying army for their failure. Take it on the chin or dodge it.
Same here .
WE need to throw this government out and those elments in our army backing terror , this is our country but so sad that we know nothing whats being done in our name .
What these people are doing in our name , we know nothing . They kept us as pets to only vote .
Well think of it.
We've been like experimental rats in a lab. But that experiment just went right at the right time.
Bhai, read my post carefully, I didn't talk anti-army once, I talked pro-army. But please don't fuel propaganda, prove the government is a good day's government or don't call them one. I am not pro PMLN and I will not vote for them but as I am a citizen of Pakistan, it is my job to defend the nation and our government are not terrorists they are corrupt.
Trump finds it easier to blame it on a puppet. If the US was so successful it should have left by now leaving a prosperous nation behind. The Afghan gov. barley has control outside Kabul.