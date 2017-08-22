/ Register

  • Wednesday, July 11, 2018

Pakistan is a safe haven for economic terrorists

Discussion in 'Strategic & Foreign Affairs' started by El Sidd, Aug 22, 2017.

  Aug 22, 2017 #1
    El Sidd

    El Sidd ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    20,973
    Joined:
    Apr 5, 2017
    Ratings:
    +6 / 17,881 / -4
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    I agree with Trump.

    Pakistani government should do more in this regard.

    #GovernmentRejected
     
  Aug 22, 2017 #2
    war&peace

    war&peace ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    18,223
    Joined:
    Aug 12, 2015
    Ratings:
    +9 / 30,464 / -11
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Sweden
    It has been so far but I think now the things are changing especially after the disqualification of the most corrupt, evil and powerful mafia boss..
     
  Aug 22, 2017 #3
    El Sidd

    El Sidd ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    20,973
    Joined:
    Apr 5, 2017
    Ratings:
    +6 / 17,881 / -4
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Trump says immediate effect
     
  Aug 22, 2017 #4
    Tickler

    Tickler FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    353
    Joined:
    Mar 5, 2017
    Ratings:
    +0 / 431 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Okay as you wish. I will get my belt.
     
  Aug 22, 2017 #5
    El Sidd

    El Sidd ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    20,973
    Joined:
    Apr 5, 2017
    Ratings:
    +6 / 17,881 / -4
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Apne ilaqay kay politicians local police office me jama kara do
     
  Aug 22, 2017 #6
    Tickler

    Tickler FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    353
    Joined:
    Mar 5, 2017
    Ratings:
    +0 / 431 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    For that i will need my slippers, instead of belt.
     
  Aug 22, 2017 #7
    Stephen Cohen

    Stephen Cohen BANNED

    Messages:
    8,458
    Joined:
    Nov 21, 2014
    Ratings:
    +2 / 10,757 / -39
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    India
    You need a government of Technocrats Backed by the Army

    Your Politicians are clueless
     
  Aug 22, 2017 #8
    El Sidd

    El Sidd ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    20,973
    Joined:
    Apr 5, 2017
    Ratings:
    +6 / 17,881 / -4
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Democracy is working just fine

    Bhai jotay chappal ki raseed bhi lana.

    Reimburse hojaegi
     
  Aug 23, 2017 #9
    advocate_usman

    advocate_usman FULL MEMBER

    New Recruit

    Messages:
    4
    Joined:
    Apr 30, 2017
    Ratings:
    +0 / 0 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    You afghani are really idiot....
    You think america and india good for you.... Its your mistake... Pakistan always help to Afghanistan but afghani always "harami"
     
  Aug 23, 2017 #10
    El Sidd

    El Sidd ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    20,973
    Joined:
    Apr 5, 2017
    Ratings:
    +6 / 17,881 / -4
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Ok
     
  Aug 23, 2017 #11
    The Diplomat

    The Diplomat FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,327
    Joined:
    May 9, 2015
    Ratings:
    +3 / 1,522 / -1
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    Army is dealing with miscreants just fine, I don't see much more it can do however as for the government; that is not called terrorism, it's called corruption. Trump need to realise that America has failed in it's Afghan policy badly and is now looking for a country to blame. As per DG ISPR report, on the night of 13 and 14 August 2017 there were more than 20 infiltration attempts into Pakistan from Afghanistan. Was the US Army asleep?
     
  Aug 23, 2017 #12
    El Sidd

    El Sidd ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    20,973
    Joined:
    Apr 5, 2017
    Ratings:
    +6 / 17,881 / -4
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    The government has to back up their army's claim.

    Government was also found complicit in many terror attacks.

    No educational reforms.

    No depoliticised police.

    Using sectarian outfits for mafia turf wars.


    Stop crying army for their failure. Take it on the chin or dodge it.
     
  Aug 23, 2017 #13
    Well.wisher

    Well.wisher SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    2,668
    Joined:
    Oct 19, 2016
    Ratings:
    +2 / 4,711 / -1
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Same here .
    WE need to throw this government out and those elments in our army backing terror , this is our country but so sad that we know nothing whats being done in our name .
    What these people are doing in our name , we know nothing . They kept us as pets to only vote .
     
  Aug 23, 2017 #14
    El Sidd

    El Sidd ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    20,973
    Joined:
    Apr 5, 2017
    Ratings:
    +6 / 17,881 / -4
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Well think of it.

    We've been like experimental rats in a lab. But that experiment just went right at the right time.
     
  Aug 23, 2017 #15
    The Diplomat

    The Diplomat FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,327
    Joined:
    May 9, 2015
    Ratings:
    +3 / 1,522 / -1
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    Bhai, read my post carefully, I didn't talk anti-army once, I talked pro-army. But please don't fuel propaganda, prove the government is a good day's government or don't call them one. I am not pro PMLN and I will not vote for them but as I am a citizen of Pakistan, it is my job to defend the nation and our government are not terrorists they are corrupt.
    Trump finds it easier to blame it on a puppet. If the US was so successful it should have left by now leaving a prosperous nation behind. The Afghan gov. barley has control outside Kabul.
     
