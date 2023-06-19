What's new

Pakistan-Iran sign MOU to enhance Maritime cooperation

Pakistan Ka Beta

Pakistan Ka Beta

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 7, 2019
3,357
9
7,735
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Pakistan-Iran sign MoU to enhance Maritime cooperation

June 19, 2023
1687159756.jpg


Pakistan and Iran have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance Maritime cooperation.
The MoU was signed between Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) and the Iranian border guards during the visit of Secretary Defence, Lt.Gen (Retd) Hamooduz Zaman to Iran. It will strengthen relations between PMSA and Iranian border guards.
Upon arrival in Tehran, the Secretary Defence was welcomed by the Iranian Deputy Defence Minister.
During interaction, the Iranian Deputy Defence Minister expressed best wishes for Pakistan's political and military leadership.
The Secretary Defence emphasized the importance of bilateral relations between Pakistan and Iran. He also expressed the hope that bilateral relations will continue to evolve on principles of mutual respect and shared common interests.
During talks, both sides aimed to further enhance the collaboration in various areas of common interest including security, joint counter terrorism measures and ensuring regional economic connectivity.


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1670695631906832387



 
That Guy

That Guy

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 29, 2013
14,042
52
19,505
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
What does this even accomplish? The problem has never been the naval aspect between the two nation's maritime boundaries. The issue has always been the land border where 99% of the smuggling and terrorism occurs between the two nations.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 0, Members: 0, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

lydian fall
  • Article
Iran, Oman Ink MoU on Cooperation in Oil Industry
Replies
0
Views
526
lydian fall
lydian fall
lydian fall
  • Article
Iran, Oman Ink MoU on Cooperation in Oil Industry
Replies
0
Views
752
lydian fall
lydian fall
Pakistan Ka Beta
PM Shehbaz President Raisi Inaugurate 100MW Polan Gabd Electricity Transmission Project 18-05-2023
Replies
1
Views
232
Trailer23
Trailer23
Edevelop
Pakistan-Iraq relations: What did Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's visit achieve?
Replies
1
Views
169
Neelo
Neelo
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
China seeks 'new fields' of cooperation with Pakistan military
Replies
0
Views
259
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom