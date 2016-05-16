Pakistan, Iran have direct stake in Afghanistan, says PM Imran
https://nation.com.pk/Reporter/our-staff-reporter
Our Staff Reporter
October 14, 2021
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan said Wednesday that Pakistan and Iran have direct stake in peace and stability in Afghanistan.
PM Imran Khan while talking to Iranian Chief of General Staff Major General Mohammad Bagheri in Islamabad said that Pakistan wishes to see a peaceful and stable Afghanistan with sustainable economy and promoting connectivity.
The Prime Minister underscored that the international community must remain positively engaged, provide urgently needed humanitarian assistance, and take steps to prevent economic collapse. He also stressed the need for unfreezing of Afghanistan’s financial assets to help support the Afghan people at this critical juncture, especially before the onset of the winter. Imran Khan also underscored the importance of national reconciliation and inclusive political settlement in Afghanistan, a press release issued by the PM Media Wing here said.
The prime minister welcomed the visiting dignitary and highlighted upward trajectory in bilateral engagement between Pakistan and Iran. He recalled the meeting with President Raisi in Dushanbe on the margins of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit, which had imparted further impetus to bilateral cooperation.
The prime minister underscored Pakistan’s commitment to enhance closer bilateral trade relations as well as enhanced economic and energy cooperation. He described the Pakistan-Iran border as a border of ‘peace and friendship’, and underlined the importance of steps taken for enhanced security on both sides.
The prime minister also noted agreement on the establishment of Border Sustenance Markets and stressed that the operationalization of these markets would facilitate livelihood in the region.
The opening of two additional border crossing-points in the last one year had further facilitated regulated movement on both sides, he added.
The prime minister appreciated Iran’s steadfast support on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, especially by the Supreme Leader, adding that Kashmiris looked forward to Iran’s strong voice in support of their just cause.
Imran Khan conveyed cordial greetings for President Raisi and renewed his invitation for him to visit Pakistan.
