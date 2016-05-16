What's new

Pakistan, Iran have direct stake in Afghanistan, says PM Imran

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
66,944
77
106,520
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Pakistan, Iran have direct stake in Afghanistan, says PM Imran


Says Kashmiris look forward to Iran’s strong voice in support of their just cause | PM directs to provide internet connectivity to GB for better communication
Click to expand...
Pakistan, Iran have direct stake in Afghanistan, says PM Imran

https://nation.com.pk/Reporter/our-staff-reporter
Our Staff Reporter
October 14, 2021


ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan said Wednesday that Pakistan and Iran have direct stake in peace and stability in Afghanistan.

PM Imran Khan while talking to Iranian Chief of General Staff Major General Mohammad Bagheri in Islamabad said that Pakistan wishes to see a peaceful and stable Afghanistan with sustainable economy and promoting connectivity.

The Prime Minister underscored that the international community must remain positively engaged, provide urgently needed humanitarian assistance, and take steps to prevent economic collapse. He also stressed the need for unfreezing of Afghanistan’s financial assets to help support the Afghan people at this critical juncture, especially before the onset of the winter. Imran Khan also underscored the importance of national reconciliation and inclusive political settlement in Afghanistan, a press release issued by the PM Media Wing here said.

The prime minister welcomed the visiting dignitary and highlighted upward trajectory in bilateral engagement between Pakistan and Iran. He recalled the meeting with President Raisi in Dushanbe on the margins of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit, which had imparted further impetus to bilateral cooperation.

The prime minister underscored Pakistan’s commitment to enhance closer bilateral trade relations as well as enhanced economic and energy cooperation. He described the Pakistan-Iran border as a border of ‘peace and friendship’, and underlined the importance of steps taken for enhanced security on both sides.

The prime minister also noted agreement on the establishment of Border Sustenance Markets and stressed that the operationalization of these markets would facilitate livelihood in the region.

The opening of two additional border crossing-points in the last one year had further facilitated regulated movement on both sides, he added.

The prime minister appreciated Iran’s steadfast support on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, especially by the Supreme Leader, adding that Kashmiris looked forward to Iran’s strong voice in support of their just cause.

Imran Khan conveyed cordial greetings for President Raisi and renewed his invitation for him to visit Pakistan.
 
ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
66,944
77
106,520
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Pak-Iran reunion and way forward


The Frontier Post






Chief of General Staff (CGS) of Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Major General Mohammad Bagheri, along with a high-level delegation visited Pakistan during recent days. During the visit, the Iranian military delegation met with Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Committee, General Nadeem Raza and other senior leadership of Pakistan Army.

During the meeting with Iranian delegation, COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that Pakistan and Iran were two brotherly Muslim countries, and their close cooperation was vital for regional peace and stability.

According to reports, the two leaders discussed a wide range of issues including the Afghanistan situation, regional security and border management, particularly fencing along Pak-Iran Border. According to Pakistan Army media wing, the two sides agreed on enhancing defence cooperation, joint efforts for regional peace and unified response against terrorism.

According to reports, the Iranian delegation expressed desire for further strengthening military to military ties in counter terrorism, Defence and Security and training domains. Both sides urged that common borders should be “Borders of Peace & Friendship” and in that pursuit a closer military and strategic cooperation between the two countries is essential.

Pakistan and Iran, the two brother Muslim countries are tightened in a variety of bonds including religion, history, neighborhood, culture, and values. Similarly, both neighbor states are facing a range of common problems such as border management, terrorism and separatism, Afghanistan issue, smuggling and drug trafficking etc.

The similarity of challenges and convergence of interests offer them a great deal of opportunities for mutual cooperation in selected areas. However, Pakistan’s association with the United States and Iran’s inclination toward India have been viewed suspiciously by the two governments during the past. Furthermore, diverging interests in Afghanistan, international sanctions against Iran and poor management of Pak-Iran border contributed a lot toward spring ties between the two countries.

The separatist militant groups of both countries successfully used their territories and doubled down their difference over the recent years. After the US pullout from Afghanistan, the geostrategic landscape and regional environment has significantly changed and created new opportunities for mutual cooperation between the two nations. Presently, the new Iranian government and Pakistani leadership are working to develop a sustainable long-term relationship between the two countries.

There is a huge prospect of bilateral trade between Iran and Pakistan and both countries have planned to set up border markets at their common border to facilitate barter trade between residents of border areas.

According to experts, being security states and involvement of great powers in the region, both nations could not seize the true potential of their bilateral cooperation. Their mutual differences had been exploited by the foreign powers and despite the availability of all resources and opportunities the region remained undeveloped over the past years.

After peace in Afghanistan, there is a great opportunity for all regional states to move toward geo-economic culture instead of geo-strategic panorama for the greater benefit of the people of the region. In fact, bilateral engagement of the two nations is the only way forward and this recipe would help them to deal with their common challenges and will pave the path for broader prospects of peaceful neighborhood, developed and prosperous region in the days to come.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Major Sam
A Crisis Would Not Be in the Interest of Pakistan Army: Christophe Jaffrelot
Replies
2
Views
1K
Viper 94
Viper 94
MuZammiL Dr. s[1]n
The Silent Soldier l DG ISI Lt. General Akhtar Abdur Rahman
Replies
3
Views
14K
PDF
PDF

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom