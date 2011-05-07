AZADPAKISTAN2009
Pakistan - Iran gas Pipeline , a simple Answer to gas shortages and Balochistan energy needs
Pakistan has acute shortages of Gas , and Oil. Considering Iran is rich with Gas resources , it makes sense that Pakistan should bring in a gas pipeline and complete the power project as earliest as possible.
Pakistan will have 2 Choices to bring in Iranian Cheap Gas into Pakistan
a) By gas pipeline into Balochistan province
b) Alternatively the Train Line can be used to bring in Gas Cylinders into Pakistan for Distribution to home consumption
The Additional advantage of buying gas from Iran is the ability to develop simple and efficient gas distribution network in Balochistan province
Furthermore , there would be ample chance to create , Engineering and Construction Jobs in Balochistan province creating work chance for Balochi people
Closer ties between Turkey/Iran/Pakistan , would also ensure the gas could potentially also be shared with Turkey using a pipeline or even a Tran based export mechanism
