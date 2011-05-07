Pakistan - Iran gas Pipeline , a simple Answer to gas shortages and Balochistan energy needs

If US sanctions are lifted on Iranian oil/gas exports, as is currently being discussed as part of the Iran Nuclear deal, could we see the revival of the Iran-Pakistan pipeline with connection to China? A non-maritime route non-Russian route would ensure oil and or gas supplies to China even in the event of unforeseen events through which China normally imports these energy supplies.



For Pakistan, payment in oil and/or gas would help reduce the import bill.



Could the Gulf Arab countries put pressure on Pakistan to not build this pipeline, even though it seems MBS is looking to somewhat normalize relations with Iran?



IMHO, Now maybe the best time to build this pipeline, despite the risks, so it can be locked into the economic landscape, similar to the Russian Nordstream pipelines. An extension of this pipeline to India, in the event Pakistan gets something strategic in exchange along with royalty payments, could also create another global advocate for the pipeline, decreasing the chances US sanctions could be reimposed upon it if relations with Iran deteriorate in the future.



Should this pipeline go ahead, what would be the expected royalty payment; what percentage of the oil or gas could Pakistan expect to earn?