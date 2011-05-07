What's new

Pakistan - Iran gas Pipeline , a simple Answer to gas shortages and Balochistan energy needs

Pakistan - Iran gas Pipeline , a simple Answer to gas shortages and Balochistan energy needs





Pakistan has acute shortages of Gas , and Oil. Considering Iran is rich with Gas resources , it makes sense that Pakistan should bring in a gas pipeline and complete the power project as earliest as possible.


Pakistan will have 2 Choices to bring in Iranian Cheap Gas into Pakistan

a) By gas pipeline into Balochistan province
b) Alternatively the Train Line can be used to bring in Gas Cylinders into Pakistan for Distribution to home consumption



The Additional advantage of buying gas from Iran is the ability to develop simple and efficient gas distribution network in Balochistan province


Furthermore , there would be ample chance to create , Engineering and Construction Jobs in Balochistan province creating work chance for Balochi people







Closer ties between Turkey/Iran/Pakistan , would also ensure the gas could potentially also be shared with Turkey using a pipeline or even a Tran based export mechanism


 
This project was feasible when india was involved as well. Now its just another huge import and better we spend the money on local exploration. Pakistan have enough resources to meet our needs.
 
Pakistan is not the market Iranians need to revive their economy.

Riches of India can only revive the great Iranian economy.
 
May be China ...


Iran ready to export gas to China via IP gas pipeline: Jahangiri
Iran ready to export gas to China via IP gas pipeline: Jahangiri

TEHRAN, Jul. 29 (MNA) – Iranian first Vice-President Es’hagh Jahangiri said that the country is ready to export gas to China through Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline.
“Gas is the most important energy of the world in the future and Iran possesses the world’s largest gas fields. And we are ready to export gas to China through Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline,” he said in a Monday meeting with the visiting Chinese delegation in Tehran led by Song Tao, head of the International Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC).
 
problem is cost, iran is asking for too much
if they revise their cost it is viable solution

we cant expect the cost of pipeline to be equal to LNG we get through long term deal,

it has to be less then 6 MTBU for it to be viable
 
you can wait for local exploration
anyway per khaqan abassi we should even explore more blocks the reason why he said i didnt tender more blocks
 
Gas shortage in Pakistan was first introduced by Zardari..... it was also Iranian gas behind that shortage.
Now again, regime engineered gas shortage and usual $ peddler mafia is pushing for expensive Iranian gas.
SKA also exposed the regime for not buying LNG when it was cheap but now buying expensive LNG.

It's clear regime's objective is to turn every citizen poor, turn their lives difficult and the mafia may continue to swindle IMF $.
 
It is cheaper for Pakistan to use gas from land to land transfer , and not thru expensive , ship transport and then also to have it to undergo some terminal , which costs billions and millions to maintain yearly
 
That pipeline is way too close to the coast...

Should be more interior.
 
Pakistan need to work on long term gas supply contract rather than relying on spot market.

Indonesian state owned companies for instant has started making long term contract to get gas from new gas field that will start their operation in 2027 (base on the plan).
 
If It Is Used To Substitute Oil Fire Power Plants and Petrol With CNG Which Will Result in Huge Savings $ Also China Is Interested In Expanding This Pipeline To China
 
If US sanctions are lifted on Iranian oil/gas exports, as is currently being discussed as part of the Iran Nuclear deal, could we see the revival of the Iran-Pakistan pipeline with connection to China? A non-maritime route non-Russian route would ensure oil and or gas supplies to China even in the event of unforeseen events through which China normally imports these energy supplies.

For Pakistan, payment in oil and/or gas would help reduce the import bill.

Could the Gulf Arab countries put pressure on Pakistan to not build this pipeline, even though it seems MBS is looking to somewhat normalize relations with Iran?

IMHO, Now maybe the best time to build this pipeline, despite the risks, so it can be locked into the economic landscape, similar to the Russian Nordstream pipelines. An extension of this pipeline to India, in the event Pakistan gets something strategic in exchange along with royalty payments, could also create another global advocate for the pipeline, decreasing the chances US sanctions could be reimposed upon it if relations with Iran deteriorate in the future.

Should this pipeline go ahead, what would be the expected royalty payment; what percentage of the oil or gas could Pakistan expect to earn?
 
IPC is the answer. Must go ahead with this initiative. The infrastructure should be in place. Demand can always rise.
 
