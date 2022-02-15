What's new

Pakistan, Iran form joint working group on border issues

Taimoor Khan

Taimoor Khan

Dressing down of Persians is needed but without direct and indirect military actions inside Iranian territory to hunt down these terrorists hiding there under the wings of Iranian intelligence agencies, this will simply not work. Bajwa and Co cannot simply be allowed to act like passive cows anymore. There has to be a sustained and relentless pressure from ranks and files, also, from civil society as well. Terrorism must be uprooted from its roots, In Iran, India and Afghanistan.


Pakistan, Iran form joint working group on border issues

Baqir Sajjad SyedPublished February 15, 2022 - Updated about 9 hours ago


ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Iran established a joint working group of their interior ministries on Monday to deal with border-related matters.
The group was set up during a daylong visit of Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi.
The Iranian minister met Prime Minister Imran Khan, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Bajwa. The discussions, which took place in the backdrop of recent terrorism incidents in Balochistan, were dominated by border security.

Mr Vahidi’s visit followed close on the heels of ISI Chief Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum’s unannounced trip to Iran over the past few days.

Before his departure, the Iranian minister told IRNA that during his meeting with his Pakistani counterpart a joint working group of the interior ministries of Iran and Pakistan was formed. The members would remain in regular contact.
Iranian interior minister meets his Pakistani counterpart, PM, COAS
The joint working group has a broader mandate covering both security and non-security matters pertaining to the border with an aim to promote bilateral cooperation. It would deal with terror-related concerns, cross-border crimes, drug trafficking, issues related to border crossings, and construction and operation of border markets.
Mr Vahidi acknowledged that border security was one of the main topics discussed in the meetings. “Border security is important for both neighbours as certain elements want to create differences between the two friendly and brotherly countries of Iran and Pakistan and damage the bilateral ties,” he maintained.
Statements from PM Office and Inter-Services Public Relations also underscored border security.
While meeting Mr Vahidi, PM Khan called for “joint cooperation to address security issues”.
Gen Bajwa made a similar pitch in his meeting with the visiting Iranian minister.
“Terming Pak-Iran border as border of peace and friendship, COAS highlighted the need to put in collective efforts to deny any space or liberty of action to be exploited by miscreants along the Pak-Iran border,” the ISPR stated.
Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, meanwhile, emphasised early completion of border fencing. According to the interior ministry, Mr Ahmed said territories of Iran and Pakistan could not be used against each other.
Border security has long remained a major cause of distrust in Pak-Iran ties. The two countries share a 909km-long border infested with criminal gangs, militants and drug traffickers, while there have been several violent incidents in which security forces were targeted.
Steps taken by the two countries, including institution of several border mechanisms, and border fencing have helped improve the situation. However, the incidents that happen from time to time keep straining the relations.
Mr Vahidi proposed making the bilateral border commission more active and streamlining the process of interaction and cooperation between the border guards of the two countries.
Border markets
The two sides in their meeting deliberated on operationalising of border markets.
Mr Vahidi said activation of border markets was important for the people of border regions and there was consensus between the two sides on this issue, but there were some infrastructure issues that needed to be urgently resolved.
“The prime minister also stressed early completion and operationalisation of the border sustenance markets for economic uplift of the people living on both sides of the border,” according to the PM Office.
Published in Dawn, February 15th, 2022
 
PakAlp

PakAlp

I heard this same news about 20 years back. Pakistan and Iran planning joint force to monitor border, to fight terrorism, extremism and separatism together, they also made plans to use that force to attack any terrorists in the border regions of both nations, this was a perfect plan to unite both countries, and get rid of all the distrust. What i want to know is which side changed their mind about the joint force? Which wide took back the agreement?
 
Chakar The Great

Chakar The Great

Excellent, the two countries should work closely. Iran in no way benefits from terrorism in Balochistan.

Pakistan wants peaceful relations with all its neighbours but would not tolerate proxy terror centres or sanctuaries from outside and would respond strongly.
 
Vapnope

Vapnope

This is probably the 10th joint group between Pakistan and Iran. We will find the hard way soon (Like always) that Baluch militants still use Iranian territory with our without the support of Tehran.
While working groups are a good thing however we should not shy away from going after terrorists inside other countries.
 
Taimoor Khan

Taimoor Khan

Vapnope said:
This is probably the 10th joint group between Pakistan and Iran. We will find the hard way soon (Like always) that Baluch militants still use Iranian territory with our without the support of Tehran.
While working groups are a good thing however we should not shy away from going after terrorists inside other countries.
Indeed. This is another "truck ke batti" by Bajwa and Co, to show they are doing something while sitting/deferring on important decisions and doing fk all.

We heard all the same BS when Kulbashan was nabbed while entering from Iran. This Iranian problem needs to be fixed with military means, both covert and overt. Talks can wait for time being.
 

