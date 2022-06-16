What's new

Pakistan invites Turkey to invest in CPEC SEZs

Luosifen

Luosifen

FULL MEMBER
Feb 17, 2022
355
0
708
Country
China
Location
Canada
gwadarpro.pk

Pakistan invites Turkey to invest in CPEC SEZs

ISLAMABAD, Jun. 16 (Gwadar Pro)- Pakistan on Wednesday afternoon invited Turkey to invest in the Spe
gwadarpro.pk gwadarpro.pk

By Shafqat Ali | Gwadar Pro Jun 16, 2022



ISLAMABAD, Jun. 16 (Gwadar Pro)- Pakistan on Wednesday afternoon invited Turkey to invest in the Special Economic Zones (SEZs) being built under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).
Chaudhary Salik Hussain, Federal Minister for Board of Investment (BOI) and Special Initiatives, and Secretary BOI Fareena Mazhar met with the Foreign Economic Relations Board of Turkey in Istanbul, the Pakistani government announced.
President of the Turkish Board Cengiz Ozdemir and representatives of various Turkish business groups received the Minister and Secretary BOI.
The Minister interacted with the Turkish business groups and appreciated their keen interest and recommendations and proposals to deepen trade and economic linkages between the two brotherly countries. The meeting also discussed ways and means to achieve the target set by both countries to take bilateral trade to USD 5 billion in the next three years.
Secretary BOI invited the businessmen to explore investment opportunities in Pakistan in multiple sectors and apprised them regarding Pakistan’s latest business reforms initiatives to improve the ease of doing business in Pakistan and accentuated that owing to Pakistan’s strategic location, the country provides access to three continents and 68 countries as it was being connected to the broader plan of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) through CPEC.
 
Luosifen

Luosifen

FULL MEMBER
Feb 17, 2022
355
0
708
Country
China
Location
Canada
PradoTLC said:
any response?
Click to expand...
Back when Imran Khan was still in office Erdogan said they wanted to work on CPEC projects, but considering the current economic environment in Pakistan and Turkey private investments could be difficult.

gwadarpro.pk

Turkey ready to join CPEC projects: Erdogan

ISLAMABAD, Feb. 15 (Gwadar Pro) - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday said that his cou
gwadarpro.pk gwadarpro.pk
 
TheSnakeEatingMarkhur

TheSnakeEatingMarkhur

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 26, 2018
3,540
10
3,766
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Luosifen said:
gwadarpro.pk

Pakistan invites Turkey to invest in CPEC SEZs

ISLAMABAD, Jun. 16 (Gwadar Pro)- Pakistan on Wednesday afternoon invited Turkey to invest in the Spe
gwadarpro.pk gwadarpro.pk

By Shafqat Ali | Gwadar Pro Jun 16, 2022



ISLAMABAD, Jun. 16 (Gwadar Pro)- Pakistan on Wednesday afternoon invited Turkey to invest in the Special Economic Zones (SEZs) being built under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).
Chaudhary Salik Hussain, Federal Minister for Board of Investment (BOI) and Special Initiatives, and Secretary BOI Fareena Mazhar met with the Foreign Economic Relations Board of Turkey in Istanbul, the Pakistani government announced.
President of the Turkish Board Cengiz Ozdemir and representatives of various Turkish business groups received the Minister and Secretary BOI.
The Minister interacted with the Turkish business groups and appreciated their keen interest and recommendations and proposals to deepen trade and economic linkages between the two brotherly countries. The meeting also discussed ways and means to achieve the target set by both countries to take bilateral trade to USD 5 billion in the next three years.
Secretary BOI invited the businessmen to explore investment opportunities in Pakistan in multiple sectors and apprised them regarding Pakistan’s latest business reforms initiatives to improve the ease of doing business in Pakistan and accentuated that owing to Pakistan’s strategic location, the country provides access to three continents and 68 countries as it was being connected to the broader plan of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) through CPEC.
Click to expand...
Turkey is lei te gye c.

Luosifen said:
Back when Imran Khan was still in office Erdogan said they wanted to work on CPEC projects, but considering the current economic environment in Pakistan and Turkey private investments could be difficult.

gwadarpro.pk

Turkey ready to join CPEC projects: Erdogan

ISLAMABAD, Feb. 15 (Gwadar Pro) - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday said that his cou
gwadarpro.pk gwadarpro.pk
Click to expand...
Turkey visit me Suleman Shahbaz aya tha. I have heard they made a deal with Turkish Cypriot company for Solar Panels. Not a lot of details out.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Luosifen
Chinese industrial relocation possible only with completion of nine CPEC SEZs: Planning Minister
Replies
0
Views
312
Luosifen
Luosifen
ghazi52
CCoCPEC approves realignment of KKH, provision of utilities for SEZs
Replies
0
Views
322
ghazi52
ghazi52
Luosifen
MoU signed to enhance Pak-China agri cooperation
Replies
0
Views
138
Luosifen
Luosifen
H
Pakistan, China ink framework agreement on industrial cooperation under CPEC
Replies
0
Views
330
hydrabadi_arab
H
ghazi52
CPEC SEZs to enable rapid industrialization, create employment
Replies
0
Views
357
ghazi52
ghazi52

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom