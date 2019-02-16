Pakistan invested around $1 billion in socio-economic projects in Afghanistan.

Bilal Khan (Quwa) said: The next 72 pages on this thread will look like this:



Group A: Why didn't we make this in Pakistan? Why make it for ingrate Afghans? (bet: first 15 posts)



Group B: Good (bet: first 15 posts)



Group C: It's time to annex Afghanistan (bet: within 12 pages)



Group D: Good. Send the refugees back (bet: within 2 pages)



Indians: Will say something to set the Pakistanis off (bet: within 36 pages)



Thread Closed (pages 70-72). Click to expand...

VCheng said: Let' see what happens to the thread, but before it's closure, please let me just say that the pursuit of national interests is a matter of priorities in determining allocation of resources. I see nothing wrong with this, as long as the national benefits outweigh the returns for any other allocation of these funds. Click to expand...

Even if we make it in pkaistan afghans will cross boarder ..as kabul is just 2-3 hours from peshawar1/5th to 1/4 of our patients use to be afghanisThere were ZERO hemodialysis centers in afghanistan(except one for NATO+ elite) all kidney patients use to come once a week for HD for free in peshawar..on the way back they will curse pakistan(joking most were pretty thankful)I was surprised that 1 billion among 2 trillion dollars wasnt available to build 20-30 big hospitalsIt seems if any hospitals were built they were built by indians pkaistanis iraninas ands turksSoviets did a much better job at nation building