What's new

Pakistan invested around $1 billion in socio-economic projects in Afghanistan.

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
67,283
77
106,990
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Pakistan invested around $1 billion in socio-economic projects in Afghanistan.

****-Afghan relations are beyond any group & govt, historic cultural & religious ties can't be damaged by few protests by the spoilers. People on both sides must not fall for it -



HEALTH
- Jinnah Hospital Kabul costing $24 million
- Nishtar Kidney Center in Jalalabad costing USD 7 million
- Naeb Aminullah Khan Hospital in Logar costing was USD 18 million -


Image




Image




Image




Image



Education

-Allama Iqbal Faculty of Humanities, Kabul University for Rs. 672.54 million
- Sir Syed Post Graduate Faculty of Sciences in Nangarhar for Rs. 389.65 million
-Liaqat Ali Khan Engineering Faculty Block in Balkh University, Nazar i Sharif which for Rs. 1.046 billion -


Image




Image




Image
 
Bilal Khan (Quwa)

Bilal Khan (Quwa)

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 22, 2016
5,957
74
23,397
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
The next 72 pages on this thread will look like this:

Group A: Why didn't we make this in Pakistan? Why make it for ingrate Afghans? (bet: first 15 posts)

Group B: Good (bet: first 15 posts)

Group C: It's time to annex Afghanistan (bet: within 12 pages)

Group D: Good. Send the refugees back (bet: within 2 pages)

Indians: Will say something to set the Pakistanis off (bet: within 36 pages)

Thread Closed (pages 70-72).
 
Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

BANNED
Jul 24, 2021
2,091
-2
2,150
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Bilal Khan (Quwa) said:
The next 72 pages on this thread will look like this:

Group A: Why didn't we make this in Pakistan? Why make it for ingrate Afghans? (bet: first 15 posts)

Group B: Good (bet: first 15 posts)

Group C: It's time to annex Afghanistan (bet: within 12 pages)

Group D: Good. Send the refugees back (bet: within 2 pages)

Indians: Will say something to set the Pakistanis off (bet: within 36 pages)

Thread Closed (pages 70-72).
Click to expand...
group A here!
 
VCheng

VCheng

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 29, 2010
42,161
55
35,572
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Bilal Khan (Quwa) said:
The next 72 pages on this thread will look like this:

Group A: Why didn't we make this in Pakistan? Why make it for ingrate Afghans? (bet: first 15 posts)

Group B: Good (bet: first 15 posts)

Group C: It's time to annex Afghanistan (bet: within 12 pages)

Group D: Good. Send the refugees back (bet: within 2 pages)

Indians: Will say something to set the Pakistanis off (bet: within 36 pages)

Thread Closed (pages 70-72).
Click to expand...

Let' see what happens to the thread, but before it's closure, please let me just say that the pursuit of national interests is a matter of priorities in determining allocation of resources. I see nothing wrong with this, as long as the national benefits outweigh the returns for any other allocation of these funds.
 
ziaulislam

ziaulislam

BANNED
Apr 22, 2010
16,111
10
15,705
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Bilal Khan (Quwa) said:
The next 72 pages on this thread will look like this:

Group A: Why didn't we make this in Pakistan? Why make it for ingrate Afghans? (bet: first 15 posts)

Group B: Good (bet: first 15 posts)

Group C: It's time to annex Afghanistan (bet: within 12 pages)

Group D: Good. Send the refugees back (bet: within 2 pages)

Indians: Will say something to set the Pakistanis off (bet: within 36 pages)

Thread Closed (pages 70-72).
Click to expand...
Even if we make it in pkaistan afghans will cross boarder ..as kabul is just 2-3 hours from peshawar

1/5th to 1/4 of our patients use to be afghanis

There were ZERO hemodialysis centers in afghanistan(except one for NATO+ elite) all kidney patients use to come once a week for HD for free in peshawar..on the way back they will curse pakistan(joking most were pretty thankful)
VCheng said:
Let' see what happens to the thread, but before it's closure, please let me just say that the pursuit of national interests is a matter of priorities in determining allocation of resources. I see nothing wrong with this, as long as the national benefits outweigh the returns for any other allocation of these funds.
Click to expand...
I was surprised that 1 billion among 2 trillion dollars wasnt available to build 20-30 big hospitals
It seems if any hospitals were built they were built by indians pkaistanis iraninas ands turks

Soviets did a much better job at nation building
 
ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
67,283
77
106,990
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
- The Government of Pakistan has extended 5000 fully-funded scholarships, that include undergraduate, Masters and Ph.D.

Others
- Torkham-Jalalabad Road (75 Km),
Torkham-Jalalabad Additional Carriageway (73 Km)
- 15 Weigh Bridges & heavy machinery, Exports Pakistan ,$40.9M


Image



Image
 
ziaulislam

ziaulislam

BANNED
Apr 22, 2010
16,111
10
15,705
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Bilal Khan (Quwa) said:
The next 72 pages on this thread will look like this:

Group A: Why didn't we make this in Pakistan? Why make it for ingrate Afghans? (bet: first 15 posts)

Group B: Good (bet: first 15 posts)

Group C: It's time to annex Afghanistan (bet: within 12 pages)

Group D: Good. Send the refugees back (bet: within 2 pages)

Indians: Will say something to set the Pakistanis off (bet: within 36 pages)

Thread Closed (pages 70-72).
Click to expand...
I m only surprised why were they not appropiately named after pakistani leaders
 
ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
67,283
77
106,990
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
All those who are acting as spoilers on the behalf of different powers must understand at the end of the day all will leave but Pakistan and Afghanistan will still remain neighbors this sort of hate & abusive activities only damages long term relations, Beware.
 
VCheng

VCheng

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 29, 2010
42,161
55
35,572
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
ziaulislam said:
I was surprised that 1 billion among 2 trillion dollars wasnt available to build 20-30 big hospitals
It seems if any hospitals were built they were built by indians pkaistanis iraninas ands turks

Soviets did a much better job at nation building
Click to expand...

As I said above, the pursuit of national interests is a matter of priorities in determining allocation of resources. I see nothing wrong or surprising with this, either.
 
American Pakistani

American Pakistani

ELITE MEMBER
May 30, 2010
14,968
10
21,739
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
As a brotherly country, Pakistan hardly advertise these projects. Unlike some countries who constructed a library in the middle of desert and arranged their propaganda books.
 
El Sidd

El Sidd

BANNED
Apr 5, 2017
61,827
5
49,799
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Bilal Khan (Quwa) said:
The next 72 pages on this thread will look like this:

Group A: Why didn't we make this in Pakistan? Why make it for ingrate Afghans? (bet: first 15 posts)

Group B: Good (bet: first 15 posts)

Group C: It's time to annex Afghanistan (bet: within 12 pages)

Group D: Good. Send the refugees back (bet: within 2 pages)

Indians: Will say something to set the Pakistanis off (bet: within 36 pages)

Thread Closed (pages 70-72).
Click to expand...
What's with the names?

Why can't they be Mahmud Ghaznavi Graduate Faculty of Siege Artworks or Babur University of Health Sciences and Khilji Institute of Environmental sciences.

Also why no mention of Bhutto
 
ziaulislam

ziaulislam

BANNED
Apr 22, 2010
16,111
10
15,705
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
VCheng said:
As I said above, the pursuit of national interests is a matter of priorities in determining allocation of resources. I see nothing wrong or surprising with this, either.
Click to expand...
Pretty much shows poor planning and corruption that led to wastage of 1 trillion dollars of tax payer money

Americans were lied at..and they arent happy about..biden will take the hit
 
VCheng

VCheng

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 29, 2010
42,161
55
35,572
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
ziaulislam said:
Pretty much shows poor planning and corruption that led to wastage of 1 trillion dollars of tax payer money

Americans were lied at..and they arent happy about..biden will take the hit
Click to expand...
Sure, let's see what happens to Biden, but more importantly if the midterms flip the houses.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
China Giving Pakistan $3.5 Billion in Loans, Grants
Replies
6
Views
518
Kaniska
K
Jyotish
  • Locked
Pakistan must engage with Israel to save Pakistani lives
6 7 8 9 10 11
Replies
158
Views
9K
Nasr
Nasr
Shahzaz ud din
China pledges 'unwavering support to Pakistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity'
Replies
5
Views
823
Yankee-stani
Yankee-stani
Chakar The Great
Khyber Pass: World Bank to help Pakistan develop corridor with Afghanistan
Replies
5
Views
584
newb3e
newb3e
B
Envigorating ECO
Replies
0
Views
514
Banglar Bir
B

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom