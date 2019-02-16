Pakistan invested around $1 billion in socio-economic projects in Afghanistan.
****-Afghan relations are beyond any group & govt, historic cultural & religious ties can't be damaged by few protests by the spoilers. People on both sides must not fall for it -
HEALTH
- Jinnah Hospital Kabul costing $24 million
- Nishtar Kidney Center in Jalalabad costing USD 7 million
- Naeb Aminullah Khan Hospital in Logar costing was USD 18 million -
Education
-Allama Iqbal Faculty of Humanities, Kabul University for Rs. 672.54 million
- Sir Syed Post Graduate Faculty of Sciences in Nangarhar for Rs. 389.65 million
-Liaqat Ali Khan Engineering Faculty Block in Balkh University, Nazar i Sharif which for Rs. 1.046 billion -
