Pakistan International Maritime Exhibition & Conference

Pakistan International Maritime Exhibition & Conference ...

Pakistan international maritime exhibition and conference, the premiere maritime Pakistan exhibition in the Asian subcontinent region is focused on maritime sector / industry, which is an assured grantor of sustainable growth and prosperity.

1658837877266.png




1658838108207.png
 
Message ...

"Development of Blue Economy under a Secure and Sustainable Environment - A Shared Future for Western Indian Ocean Region"

Organized by National Institute of Maritime Affairs, Pakistan

Opening remarks by Kitack Lim, Secretary-General, International Maritime Organization (IMO)..

Excellencies, Ministers, ladies and gentlemen,

It is a pleasure to be with you today, to share my thoughts with you, 올'비이트albeit virtually.

I would like to commend Pakistan for organizing such a timely event to discuss pertinent policy issues,

bringing together countries to exchange views on areas of common interest, in particular considering the significance of the Western Indian Ocean region for seaborn trade.

The maritime sector is at the heart of connecting global supply chains around the world and has shown surprising resilience in continuing to deliver vital goods and supplies during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But we have much work yet to do.

Our focus must be on finding solutions and preparing for the post-COVID world.

The ability for shipping services and seafarers to deliver world trade is central to building a sustainable blue economy.

Seafarers are at the core of shipping's future, their dedication and professionalism are worthy of great admiration.

We have dedicated this year's world maritime theme "Seafarers: at the core of shipping's future" to the heroes who continue to deliver essential goods and services throughout the pandemic and beyond.

Thanks to seafarers, international shipping has kept global trade flowing. Yet, we still have a huge task to resolve, the crew change crisis, and ensure the relief and repatriation of seafarers stranded at sea, beyond their contracted time.

This humanitarian crisis threatens trade and safe navigation.

We need seafarers to be designated as key workers, as outlined in the UN General Assembly Resolution adopted in December.

To date, 54 IMO Member States have declared this designation. However, we need more Member States to support it.

Key worker designation is crucial to ensure prioritization for vaccination.

IMO has spared no efforts, working with Member States, UN agencies, and the shipping industry to ensure that operations can continue safely.

I appreciate the commitment of more than 500 companies and entities who recently signed the Neptune Declaration on Seafarer Wellbeing and Crew Change.

Let's all put seafarers at the heart of our conversations and actions this year.

Looking beyond the pandemic, we must all commit to a sustainable post-pandemic recovery.

The world relies on a safe, secure and efficient international shipping industry, which is provided by the regulatory framework developed and maintained by IMO.

Collaboration, cooperation, and communication has never been more important. We need to work together to enhance the resilience and green credentials of shipping.

Blue Economy encourages better stewardship of our oceans and blue' resources. Action on climate change is essential.

IMO's initial GHG strategy has set us on a course to phase out GHG emissions from shipping.

We must build on the achievements so far.

We have progressed many candidate measures laid out in the strategy.

We adopted mandatory measures to improve energy efficiency nearly 10 years ago; and this June we will adopt measures to cut carbon intensity of ships.

IMO Member States have committed to revising the initial IMO GHG strategy in 2023 – we are on the right track for decarbonization.

But we need even more commitment from stakeholders, donor countries, partners and industry, so that our capacity-building work and various partnership projects continue to support developing countries.

IMO's agenda goes beyond climate. Our work, particularly in capacity-building, aims to support a sustainable blue economy.

To ensure a sustainable global ocean economy, IMO continues to work together with Member States and the maritime industry to support the decarbonization of shipping;

the facilitation of shipping through increased digitalization involving ports;
tackling marine plastic litter and the spread of invasive aquatic species through biofouling
and not least ensuring a sustainable and diverse maritime workforce. All these aspects are key to successful and sustainable governance of our oceans.
Safe, efficient, secure and environment-friendly shipping fosters and bolsters all economies.

This is why I encourage all States to ratify all IMO treaties and fully implement them.

This includes maritime security measures.

Threats to international shipping and seafarers continue to evolve in different critical maritime routes.

IMO's Global Maritime Security Programme continues to evolve to tackle these challenges.

We are supporting Member States to develop a coordinated "whole-of-government" approach to maritime security.

We have launched an important project with the EU and other implementing partners to deliver long term and sustained improvements in maritime security

and the safety of navigation across Eastern and Southern Africa and the Indian Ocean.

Comprehensive technical assistance will be provided to strengthen maritime security in nine beneficiary countries.

And we continue to provide technical assistance to Djibouti Code of Conduct signatory States.

I thank and recognize the important contributions made by our partners and the states in the region, including significant naval efforts which do so much --- to counter piracy in the Western Indian Ocean.

I urge all IMO Member States to fully engage as we strive to innovate and work together to address current and future threats to maritime security within the region and beyond.

Maritime trade is and will remain vital to the world's economy. Cooperation and communication are key to achieve our common goal --- the protection and sustainable development of the ocean.

I am certain, that the presentations, discussions, and exchange of views during this conference will provide new input for our considerations on the development of blue economy -- under a secure and sustainable environment.

I wish you successful deliberations.
 
Soft launch of premier edition of Pakistan International Maritime Expo & Conference (PIMEC) was held at Islamabad. Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif was the Chief Guest at the Launching ceremony of the exhibition. PIMEC is scheduled to be held at Karachi Expo Centre from 10-12 February 2023.

While addressing at the ceremony, the Defence Minister appreciated Pakistan Navy for taking the initiative to exhibit potential of Pakistan's Maritime Sector through PIMEC. He said that Pakistan offers enormous opportunities for profitable investments, joint ventures and trade in the maritime sector. He highlighted that oceans bring the nations closer and therefore the need to make them a safer place through collaborative efforts of all stakeholders. Pakistan as a responsible state is committed to play its role for international peace, stability and order.

The Defence Minister dilated upon Pakistan Maritime Potential that can contribute enormously to our national economy. Development of efficient ship-breaking industry, trans-shipment ports, fisheries industry, coastal tourism, water sports and aqua culture are few of the areas which deserve special focus.

The Chief Guest emphasized on the integration of public - private partnership amongst maritime industry to achieve optimum results. He further added that the potential of academic and R&D organizations must be incorporated for enhancing efficiency and productivity of our maritime sector. He assured that Government will continue to create business and investment friendly environment. Towards the end, the Chief Guest hoped that avenues generated through PIMEC will grow and bring Pakistan closer to the cherished goals of realizing regional peace and shared prosperity through collaborative efforts.

Earlier, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi acknowledged the dynamic participation of guests that added great value to the event. Naval Chief appraised that PIMEC will be the flagship event of Pakistan and is planned to be held biennially for demonstrating latest technology of national and international maritime industry.

The exhibition will serve as one of the international gathering of entrepreneurs, R&D specialists, financial experts and top level policy makers to boost cooperation, share knowledge and support ventures in the maritime field. The Admiral expressed his gratitude and hoped that with zeal & zest, meticulous planning and cooperation from all the stakeholders, PIMEC-2023 will prove to boon our national economy and help raise our international stature.
The ceremony was attended by Federal Ministers, Ambassadors, military officials, Academia, Media Fraternity and distinguished guests from all walks of society.



https://www.facebook.com/video.php?v=3144589029129200
 

