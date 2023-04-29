What's new

PAKISTAN INTERNAL MEMOS LEAKED

Mirzali Khan

Mirzali Khan

Just IN:— "Pakistan shouldn't sacrifice "real strategic partnership" with China to preserve relations with US" - foreign minister Hina Rabbani Khar wrote in an internal memo, now leaked online.

Just IN:— "Pakistan can no longer try to maintain "middle ground" between China and the United States" - Hina wrote in an internal memo in March.

Just IN:— The undated document, titled "Pakistan's Difficult Choices" cautions that 🇵🇰 should avoid giving tappearance of appeasing the west.

Just IN:— Hina Khar's memo is part of thousands of secret documents that were leaked on a discord server by a US Airforce officer.

Just IN:— Leaked documents, termed Discord Server Leaks, have now been accessed & published by Washington Post.

Just IN:— It's not yet clear how the US gained access to Khar’s memo, among many other secret documents from Pakistan, India, Brazil & Egypt.

xyx007

xyx007

‏دھماکہ خیز ہم چاہتے ہیں جلد سے جلد ‎@OfficialDGISPR بیان جاری کرے قوم کو بتائے سچ کیا ہے ثابت کرے ہم غلط ہیں ؟ رجیم چینج کے بعد چیف کا پہلا دورہ چین نے خود بلا کر کرایا کمپنی پھر پکڑی گی بلکہ چین نے گھر بلا کر ننگا کیا ہے 😡چین نے پاکستان اور انڈیا کے جنرنیلوں کے کالے کرتوت گھر بلا کر دیکھائے ہیں پاکستان میں میڈیا مکمل خاموش کوئی خبر نہیں ورنہ گھر کے دروازے ٹوت سکتے ہیں


پردے پیچھے کیا ہو رہا تھا اور پاکستان میں کیا ہو رہا تھا چین نے پانچ دن کے دورے پر حافظ کو بلا کر شدید ترین تحفظات اور ناراضگی کا اظہار کیا ہے چین نے یہ بھی کہا ہمارے دوست پاکستان کے بارے میں ہمارے اتحادی رشیا کو بھی شدید اعتراض ہے 🤔ہوا کیا ؟کیوں حافظ کی ہوائیاں اڑی ہوئی تھی ؟
پاکستان نے جو امریکہ کے کہنے پر یوکرین کو چھوٹا گولہ بارود اور میزائیل فراہم کیے ہیں جس پر روس کو شدید غصہ ہے (جو ہماری خبر کے بعد بی بی سی نے بھی اب خبر دی ہے )اب پتہ چلا ہے کہ ان میں وہ اسلحہ بھی شامل ہے جو بھارت نے آرمینیا کو جنگ کے دوران دیا تھا جو بھارت کا بنا ہوا ہے جو ناکارہ ثابت ہوا تھا اب سوال یہ ہے وہ اسلحہ پاکستان کے اسلحہ کے ساتھ یوکرین کیسے پہنچا ؟کیا پاکستان اور بھارت کے جرنیل امریکہ کے کہنے پر مل کر یوکرائن کو اپنا اسلحہ بیچ رہے ہیں اور یہ بات ثابت ہو چکی ہے کیونکہ انڈیا روس کا اتحادی ہے وہ ڈائریکٹ اسلحہ نہیں بیچ سکتا پھر سوال پیدا ہوتا ئے کیا پاکستان نے انڈیا کا اسلحہ بیچنے کے لیے انڈیا سے بھی پیسہ لیا جو روس کی ایجنسی نے ثابت کیا ہے چین کو اسی طرح یوکرائن امریکہ سے بھی پیسہ لیا یعنی مڈل مین کا کردار پاکستان نے ادا کیا ہے اگر ایسا ہے تو بھارتی اسلحہ پاکستان میں کیسے آیا کون لایا کیسے آگے گیا یا یہ سب کچھ افغانستان میں طے ہوا ؟ایسا ہوا ہے تو کس نے اجازت دی کیا پاکستان کی حکومت پارلیمنٹ کو بتایا گیا تھا اسلحہ کا پیسہ پاکستان کی گورنمنٹ کے بنک میں کیوں نہیں آیا پھر کس نے انڈیا کے لیے ایجنٹ کا رول ادا کیا رشیا کی ایجنسی نے رنگے ہاتھوں وہ پکڑا ہے اور چین کو پاکستان کے اس کھیل کے بارے میں بتایا گیا ہے سوال یہ ہے رشیا نے یہ احتجاج پاکستان سے کیوں نہیں کیا چین کے زریعے کیوں کیا ؟ کیونکہ باجوہ کے روس یوکرائن جنگ میں روس کی مذمت کرنے والے بیان کے بعد روس سمجھتا ہے کہ پاکستان میں کوئی عوامی حکومت نہیں اس کیے کمہنی نے بلاول کو روس نہیں بھیجا کیونکہ کمپنی جانتی تھی روس نے کیا کہنا ہے صرف فوج ہی سب کو کنٹرول کرتی ہے حافظ کو جب چین نے ثبوت دیکھائے تو حافظ کی زبان بند ہو گی کچھ بولا نہیں جا رہا تھا
ہاکستان میں کیا ہوتا رہا عمران کوُادھر لے جاو ادھر لے جاو ضمانتیں کینسل کر کے ادھر ادھر بچوں کو پکڑ لو میڈیا کو مصروف کرلو گھر سے اٹھا لیا شوشل میڈیا کے بچوں کو اٹھا لیا کبھی عدالتوں کے زریعے کبھی اداروں کے زریعے پورا ایک سال عوام کو مصروف رکھا ہوا ہے اور میڈیا اور چودہ سہولت کار چور عوام کو مصروف رکھے ہوئے ہیں ادھر بزنس تیزی سے جاری ہے اور یوکریں کی جنگ تک فوج کسی صورت الیکشن نئیں ہونے دے گی یاد رکھیں ‎@OfficialDGISPR
AA_

AA_

So they do have a plan of some sort and this why the US has given up on Pakistan. Idk
 
Tamerlane

Tamerlane

Bajwa and Whiskey came up with the new doctrine of dumping China and moving into the American camp. They thought they’ll get lots of dollars.

The Americans didn’t give them a penny. They’re intelligent enough to know that the generals and their puppets have no support in the country. They don’t want to get on a sinking ship.

Now Whiskey is in China begging to be friends again. But now China doesn’t trust these treacherous sepoys of the British Indian Army any more. They’ve told Whiskey to hold elections. They’ll only invest if there’s political stability.

So, the whiskey generals are stuck now. No country trusts them any more and they’re hated in Pakistan.
 
M

Mohsin A

Any person with a moderate IQ could have told these western cucked gandu slaves in our establishment this 20 years ago. Had Pakistan fully committed to a Chinese partnership, the state would have been in a much better place today.
Instead, these incompetent tw@ts ruling over us for the sake of a few F-16's, properties abroad and a briefcase full of dollars sold out the country to appease their masters in Washington and London. We have so much more to gain from China and also have common strategic interests, but these Gandu Papa Johns Generals just can't stop their addiction to serving their Western masters, full well knowing that Pakistan gets spat out like chewing gum once they've been used and abused by the US.
Quite frankly, it's embarrassing for us that despite China's best efforts to lift us up and help us out as a nation respecting mutual interest, we keep heading back to the US's lap like it's an addiction. Only a truly independent Pakistan can progress. Slow policy makers aren't taking us anywhere anytime soon. We need people who are proactive in policy making, not reactive like the donkeys in power at the moment.
 
M

Mohsin A

Tamerlane said:
Bajwa and Whiskey came up with the new doctrine of dumping China and moving into the American camp. They thought they’ll get lots of dollars.

The Americans didn’t give them a penny. They’re intelligent enough to know that the generals and their puppets have no support in the country. They don’t want to get on a sinking ship.

Now Whiskey is in China begging to be friends again. But now China doesn’t trust these treacherous sepoys of the British Indian Army any more. They’ve told Whiskey to hold elections. They’ll only invest if there’s political stability.

So, the whiskey generals are stuck now. No country trusts them any more and they’re hated in Pakistan.
Couldn't have summarised it better myself. Spot on sir. These gandu generals deserve nothing but zilat for making Pakistan the laughing stock of the world.
 
313ghazi

313ghazi

I don't believe this is authentic. Let's think about it for a moment. Why would something so basic, so straightforward, something that is as clear as day for decades - be in a recent memo?
 
Mirzali Khan

Mirzali Khan

This was from a discord leak

The Washington Post originally published it
 
khansaheeb

khansaheeb

How can something be leaked if it is public knowledge?:rofl:
 

