PAKISTAN INTERNAL MEMOS LEAKED

Mirzali Khan
SENIOR MEMBER
- Sep 25, 2020
- 4,340
- -3
- Country
-
- Location
-
Just IN:— "Pakistan shouldn't sacrifice "real strategic partnership" with China to preserve relations with US" - foreign minister Hina Rabbani Khar wrote in an internal memo, now leaked online.
Just IN:— "Pakistan can no longer try to maintain "middle ground" between China and the United States" - Hina wrote in an internal memo in March.
Just IN:— The undated document, titled "Pakistan's Difficult Choices" cautions that 🇵🇰 should avoid giving tappearance of appeasing the west.
Just IN:— Hina Khar's memo is part of thousands of secret documents that were leaked on a discord server by a US Airforce officer.
Just IN:— Leaked documents, termed Discord Server Leaks, have now been accessed & published by Washington Post.
Just IN:— It's not yet clear how the US gained access to Khar’s memo, among many other secret documents from Pakistan, India, Brazil & Egypt.
Thread from here:
@Maula Jatt @PakSarZameen47 @Menace2Society@Pakstallion @Vapnope @Areesh @DESERT FIGHTER @Desert Fox 1 @N.Siddiqui@Norwegian@TNT @Imad.Khan @Dalit@ziaulislam @EternalMortal @lastofthepatriots@WarKa DaNG @Warking @Talwar e Pakistan @WinterFangs@kingQamaR @Menace2Society @Indus Pakistan @Ghazwa-e-Hind @Norwegian @PakFactor @akramishaqkhan @Zornix @pakpride00090 @Abid123 @Goritoes @SecularNationalist @PakistaniandProud @PAKISTANFOREVER @Dual Wielder @Great Janjua @ahaider97 @PakFactor @Sayfullah
@SaadH @villageidiot @Olympus81
@Mobius 1 @General Dong @Genghis khan1@alphapak @RealNapster @Kharral @Mobius 1@Goenitz @Muhammad Saftain Anjum @AA_@Mobius 1 @Great Janjua @The Accountant @waz @PakSword @villageidiot @Kharral @SaadH @Goenitz @PakFactor @Tamerlane @ARMalik @Khan_21 @Yousafzai_M @NaqsheYaar
@NooriNuth @SaadH
Just IN:— "Pakistan can no longer try to maintain "middle ground" between China and the United States" - Hina wrote in an internal memo in March.
Just IN:— The undated document, titled "Pakistan's Difficult Choices" cautions that 🇵🇰 should avoid giving tappearance of appeasing the west.
Just IN:— Hina Khar's memo is part of thousands of secret documents that were leaked on a discord server by a US Airforce officer.
Just IN:— Leaked documents, termed Discord Server Leaks, have now been accessed & published by Washington Post.
Just IN:— It's not yet clear how the US gained access to Khar’s memo, among many other secret documents from Pakistan, India, Brazil & Egypt.
Thread from here:
@Maula Jatt @PakSarZameen47 @Menace2Society@Pakstallion @Vapnope @Areesh @DESERT FIGHTER @Desert Fox 1 @N.Siddiqui@Norwegian@TNT @Imad.Khan @Dalit@ziaulislam @EternalMortal @lastofthepatriots@WarKa DaNG @Warking @Talwar e Pakistan @WinterFangs@kingQamaR @Menace2Society @Indus Pakistan @Ghazwa-e-Hind @Norwegian @PakFactor @akramishaqkhan @Zornix @pakpride00090 @Abid123 @Goritoes @SecularNationalist @PakistaniandProud @PAKISTANFOREVER @Dual Wielder @Great Janjua @ahaider97 @PakFactor @Sayfullah
@SaadH @villageidiot @Olympus81
@Mobius 1 @General Dong @Genghis khan1@alphapak @RealNapster @Kharral @Mobius 1@Goenitz @Muhammad Saftain Anjum @AA_@Mobius 1 @Great Janjua @The Accountant @waz @PakSword @villageidiot @Kharral @SaadH @Goenitz @PakFactor @Tamerlane @ARMalik @Khan_21 @Yousafzai_M @NaqsheYaar
@NooriNuth @SaadH