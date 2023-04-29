PAKISTAN INTERNAL MEMOS LEAKED

Any person with a moderate IQ could have told these western cucked gandu slaves in our establishment this 20 years ago. Had Pakistan fully committed to a Chinese partnership, the state would have been in a much better place today.Instead, these incompetent tw@ts ruling over us for the sake of a few F-16's, properties abroad and a briefcase full of dollars sold out the country to appease their masters in Washington and London. We have so much more to gain from China and also have common strategic interests, but these Gandu Papa Johns Generals just can't stop their addiction to serving their Western masters, full well knowing that Pakistan gets spat out like chewing gum once they've been used and abused by the US.Quite frankly, it's embarrassing for us that despite China's best efforts to lift us up and help us out as a nation respecting mutual interest, we keep heading back to the US's lap like it's an addiction. Only a truly independent Pakistan can progress. Slow policy makers aren't taking us anywhere anytime soon. We need people who are proactive in policy making, not reactive like the donkeys in power at the moment.