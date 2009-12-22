What's new

Pakistan interested in advancing ties with Israel Qureshi

Pakistan interested in advancing ties with Israel Qureshi
PTI February 19, 2019 16:40 IST

By Harinder Mishra
(Eds: Updates with more details)
Jerusalem, Feb 19 (PTI) Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that his country is interested in advancing its ties with Israel if there is an improvement in the political situation in the region, in an apparent reference to the resolution of the decades-old Palestinian issue.
His remarks comes months after Pakistan President Arif Alvi in October last ruled out establishing any kind of relations with Israel.
"Pakistan is interested in advancing its relations with Israel, but this is a question of the political situation in the region," Qureshi told Israeli news portal Ma'ariv on the sidelines of recently concluded Munich Security Conference.
"Progress in solving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict will be very helpful," he said, adding, "if the American plan succeeds in doing so, it will be good."
"We wish all the best for Israel. We have many friends in the region and we would like you to join them," Qureshi was quoted as saying.
Pakistan and Israel have also in the past tried to engage each other with their foreign ministers meeting on September 1, 2005 in Istanbul in a much publicised coming together.
This meeting was followed by a handshake between Pakistan's then President Pervez Musharraf and Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon just a few weeks later on the sidelines of a UN summit.
Several Islamic countries, mostly Arab nations, with no diplomatic relations with Israel have been increasingly coming close to it with the common threat of Iran bringing them together.
On October 25 last, an Israeli journalist tweeted that an Israeli business jet flew from Tel Aviv to Islamabad where it was on the ground for 10 hours, before flying back to Tel Aviv.
Social media users took note and flayed the Pakistan government with the Opposition also joining in to demand an explanation about the "secret Israeli mission".
Qureshi at the time dismissed reports of the Israeli aircraft landing in Pakistan as fake.
The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) had also denied reports of the presence of any Israeli aircraft in Pakistani airspace or at its airports.
The Israeli journalist later said he was not "100 per cent sure" if the plane had landed in Islamabad.
Pakistan and Israel do not have diplomatic relations and their aircraft are not allowed to use each other's airspace. PTI HM NSA ZH ZH
ZH
https://www.theweek.in/wire-updates/international/2019/02/19/fgn19-israel-pak-ld qureshi.html
 
Good, Pakistan has always been of view of Two state Solution to Palestine territory. Pakistan is ready to talk to any one around that. If Pakistan can talk to eternal enemy India why not Israel , as long as its in the interest of Pakistan and it does not compromise Pakistan's stand with regard of Palestinian occupation.
 
Good, Pakistan has always been of view of Two state Solution to Palestine territory. Pakistan is ready to talk to any one around that. If Pakistan can talk to eternal enemy India why not Israel , as long as its in the interest of Pakistan and it does not compromise Pakistan's stand with regard of Palestinian occupation.
how palastinein help pakistan?
 
Solve the Palestine problem then we will see what could be done other wise no thanks. Our first priority are Palestine and its people
 
lol does this traitor know about the Israeli-Indian plot to destroy our nuclear program back in the 1980's?

He should stay in Occupied Palestinian territory for a week and comeback and tell us his opinion on Israel. While he & his family are safe in Pakistan hundreds of Palestinians die each month because of IDF brutality, just like Kashmiris next door.

Plus I hope he has read what our Prophet SAW said about the Yahud & Hinood and how peace cannot be established with them.
 
Technically Pakistan was hostile to Israel first, remember when we loaned our pilots to shoot down Israeli planes in Arab-Israeli wars? So what did it achieve? All the Gulf Arabs now want good relations with Israel but we being more Arabs then Arabs lost out on a strategic partnership with Israel.
 
Technically Pakistan was hostile to Israel first, remember when we loaned our pilots to shoot down Israeli planes in Arab-Israeli wars? So what did it achieve? All the Gulf Arabs now want good relations with Israel but we being more Arabs then Arabs lost out on a strategic partnership with Israel.
Technically, if you want to be technical....they started this shitshow after importing their people from Europe en masse and started displacing the native population.

Then we all know what happened.....after massive support from literally all of the non-Muslim world, they won the 1948 war and started the genocide of the Palestinians and other natives...which continues till today.

But yea, if anyone wants to be boot licker then yea...you can be bigger than Arabs in this regard.

We are not Arabs or wannabe Arabs....that has been established long time on this forum. What we are though are Muslims & that name carries certain conditions with it...namely standing against oppressors...Muslims, non-Muslims, Aliens, whatnot.

By the way, do you hear Israel bending over its back and their ministers issuing such statements? No, you don't since they know who their enemies are and who aren't. You won't see a Jew trying to establish peace on this planet or this forum.

You can already see the Israeli opinion on the matter if you know who @Solomon2 is ;)
 
I agree that was illegal.
lol their whole existence is illegal. They have gained international recognition because of US support and their military might.

You already know of Mossad's OPs around the world killing their enemies. ISI has helped killed many Mossad agents....the Mossad chiefs have said so themselves. We can never be friends, period.

Back to their illegal occupation of the land....the British said that they'll divide the land between Palestinians & Jews after leaving...sound familiar? (Hint: India-Pakistan situation all over again)

Obviously the British had a hidden agenda which unfolded as soon as they left.....the 1948 war started and they along with the Soviets & the US started supporting Israel. The rest is history.

Just like Kashmir they gave the land to the oppressors and are continuing to support them till this day. You won't see the British trying to amend the bad blood between Pakistanis & Indians (who they most recently ruled over) or Palestinians-Israelis...why would they lol?

They have clearly chosen their sides already. And so should we. These statements by our idiot ministers throw water on all the sacrifices made by us and our fellow Muslims around the world. There is a time for peace and a time for war.

This isn't the time for peace. :pakistan:
 
