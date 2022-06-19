Pakistan Interbank Market Has Run Out Of Dollars. Mir bajwa History will not forgive you.

Pakistan Interbank Market Has Run Out Of Dollars.

Meaning that banks do not have dollars left for trade transaction.

SBP of Pakistan has stopped selling dollars to the banks.

DISASTER WILL BEGIN FROM THIS POINT ONWARDS.

Now they will force Pakistan to sign manything which will compromise Pakistan security n sovereignty.

مُجھے جس چیز کا ڈر تھا وہ ہوگئی ہے