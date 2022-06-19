What's new

Pakistan Interbank Market Has Run Out Of Dollars. Mir bajwa History will not forgive you.

Cash GK

Cash GK

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 20, 2015
3,266
0
3,684
Country
Pakistan
Location
Spain
Pakistan Interbank Market Has Run Out Of Dollars.
Meaning that banks do not have dollars left for trade transaction.
SBP of Pakistan has stopped selling dollars to the banks.
DISASTER WILL BEGIN FROM THIS POINT ONWARDS.
Now they will force Pakistan to sign manything which will compromise Pakistan security n sovereignty.
مُجھے جس چیز کا ڈر تھا وہ ہوگئی ہے
 
Last edited:
C

Catalystic

FULL MEMBER
May 17, 2022
425
-1
343
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Good…..honay do
Ghareeb awam to bhugat rahi thi, its time everyone suffers!
Yaha Rupees nahi hain inko Dallar ki pari hain Saeen!
 
Jazzbot

Jazzbot

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 27, 2010
9,479
16
23,452
Country
Pakistan
Location
Bahrain
1655641046027.png
 
K

karachidude86

FULL MEMBER
May 21, 2021
146
-2
158
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
what is this non sense, did bajwa spent to dollars in the interbank market? why bring bajwa into this instead of Niazi, retarded thread.
 
O

Olympus81

FULL MEMBER
Apr 18, 2022
569
1
891
Country
Thailand
Location
Thailand
Well export orders will be impacted big time.

Since few weeks every tom dick and harry were selling off Rs and buying $ because they know the current crooks are upto no good.

Let’s see what happens in the coming days.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 8, Members: 4, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

M
Interbank market runs out of dollars
2 3
Replies
41
Views
915
Imran Khan
Imran Khan
Pakistan Space Agency
Flight to the dollar and the new shape of currency supports
Replies
2
Views
421
Flight of falcon
F
D
"There is Artificial demand and speculation attacks are coming into play for Dollar in interbank market" FM. Than what is purpose of SBP governor?
Replies
11
Views
740
ziaulislam
ziaulislam
muhammadhafeezmalik
PTI foreign funding: Millions of dollars transactions not shared with ECP
2 3
Replies
43
Views
2K
ghazi52
ghazi52
ziaulislam
Pakistan will not return to IMF again: SBP chief
2
Replies
29
Views
2K
POPEYE-Sailor
POPEYE-Sailor

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom