Pakistan Inflation Surges to 24.93% Amid Rupee Slump

Pakistan Inflation Surges to 24.93% Amid Rupee SlumpFood inflation in July at 28.77%, transport at 64.73%Central bank scheduled to announce monetary policy onConsumer prices rose 24.93% last month from a year earlier, according to data released by the government Monday. That compares with a median estimate for a 23.5% gain in a Bloomberg survey of economists and a 21.3% jump in June.Inflation will keep on rising as the government eliminates subsidies and keep energy prices elevated under a commitment to the International Monetary Fund to secure $1.2 billion, according to Abdul Azeem, head of research at Spectrum Securities Ltd.“The uptrend will continue for a few months as electricity hike is still not reflected and there will be an increase in gas prices too,” Azeem said.Food inflation in July quickened to 28.77% year-on-year while transport surged 64.73%, according to data.The South Asian nation had raised gasoline and electricity prices by 50% in the past few months to win the IMF bailout. The electricity price hike approved last week has yet to impact inflation.What Our Economist Says…Pakistan’s inflation heated up even more in July and will get hotter yet — prompting the State Bank of Pakistan to hike rates further. We see consumer-price gains peaking at 27.5%, probably in October.—Ankur Shukla, India economistPakistan’s rupee fell more than 14% in July — the worst month since at least 1989 — amid a dollar shortage and concern that political uncertainty may delay the IMF bailout.Authorities are banking on the IMF loan to stave off a potential default. The board of the multilateral lender is expected to meet later this month for a final approval after the staff level agreement.Pakistan’s central bank will also keep a watch on inflation trajectory when it holds its next monetary policy review on Aug. 22. State Bank of Pakistan has raised rates by 525 basis points since the start of the year to tame prices.