Pakistan industrialization, foreign policy and political system

Awesome post! And very thought provoking.



If it was up to me I would cull the whole political and feudal classes in one swoop and instigate reform via industrialisation.



Pakistan would become pariahs in the world but at the cost of a Maoist type revolution that would be the only way to do things efficiently.



Imran Khan is an honest man but he is not a politician or a revolutionary. He is a western educated middle class reformer. I don't think he has the charisma or support to achieve those goals. Ot rook him 20 years to get to office, it will take him 40 years to get reforms through.



Pakistan needs a revolution, and the simplest way is through a Maoist type character, which we haven't got.