Pakistan industrialization, foreign policy and political system

This is my first post here, my 2 cents for my Pakistan friends:
Due to political system, culture and history difference between Pakistan and China, my experience may not apply to Pakistan's situation.
Long story, China's history:
1, In China's founder chairman Mao's era, China got nuclear weapons and missiles, large scale foreign invasion is unlikely, small scale military conflicts are manageable. This protected a safety environment for Deng Xiaoping's reform.
2, In Mao's era (1928-1976), Japan invaded China for 14 years(30+ million died), China fought with US in Korea peninsula for 3 years(300 thousands Chinese soldiers died, millions Koreans died), India and Soviet Union(small scale), and help Vietnameses fight with US again in Vietnam for 20 years. China had been in invasion since 1839, and we Chinese call it century of humiliation (1839-1949). Chairman Mao saved this country, no more humiliation, we fought hard, no matter who is our enemy, an eye for an eye, a tooth for a tooth.
3, Vietnam war brought US to the negotiation table. US lost the war, politically and militarily.
4, In Chairman Mao's era, GDP growth rate is about 6-7%. More importantly, Chairman Mao built the backbone of INDUSTRIALIZATION, education system, railroad, electrical power system, dam, irrigation, petroleum industry, steel industry, military, political system, foreign relationship, permanent seat in UN and everything.
5, After Chairman Mao (1976), second leader Deng Xiaoping start economic and political reform. Economy is first priority in recent 40 years. GDP growth rate is around 10%. It drop to 6.5% in recent 5 years.
6, In recent 40 years, China tried very hard to not get involved in foreign conflicts, many many sacrifices and concession. China had land disputes with Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Pakistan, Myanmar, Vietnam, Nepal and India. All disputes are resolved politically except India. (Bhutan doesn't count due to India).
What I want to say here is:
1, No matter how aggressive India is, Pakistan has options to avoid a major war due to nuclear weapon. Small scale conflicts can't hurt Pakistan at all BUT strengthen Pakistan's national will and morale.
2, Pakistan people are very brave, not afraid of sacrifices. Foreign threat is manageable, but inner political struggle is real danger. Pakistan parties should stop fighting with each other and focus on development.
3, Economy is the key. INDUSTRIALIZATION is the source of power. Pakistan has population of UK, France and Germany combined. Bigger than Germany and Japan combined. And a nuclear weapon armed force. Pakistan could be one of the top 5 countries on this planet. The only way to achieve this is INDUSTRIALIZATION.
4, Good foreign relationship and international environment are helpful for foreign investment and trade.
5, Safety environment is very important for economy development. Terrorist attacks hurt Pakistan very badly.
6, Political stabilization is more important than anything else. China is not democracy by western standard. but China's political environment is more stable than any other countries. China's domestic and foreign policy has not changed much for 40 years(since 1976), no matter who is the leader. The fundamental domestic policy is development. The fundamental foreign policy is peace.(和平与发展) . China has not been involved in any major war for 4 decades. All conflicts were managed to de-escalation.
7, Industrialization needs educated labors, infrastructure, stable political environment and strong will.
8, None of the G8 countries achieve industrialization by democracy. In the opposite, all of them were meritocracy back in 18th and 19th.
9, Japan and South Korea are still meritocracy. Most of the Japan political leaders comes from a small groups of families. Japan and South Korea's economy are controlled by a few financial groups. In Japan there are
Mitsubishi (三菱财阀), Mitsui (三井财阀), Sumitomo (住友财阀) , Yasuda (安田财阀). In South Korea there are Samsung family group, Hyundai family group, LG family group.
10, China are meritocracy, but most of the elites comes from the bottom. Political leaders started their political career from very low ranking, step up little by little by performance. There is a Politburo Standing Committee for each level of government, no matter a city, a province or central government, all the policies must be made by group decision making.
11, The United States’ share of Global Manufacturing Value Added declined from 28% in 2002, to 16.5% in 2011. By 2016, the U.S. share rose to over 18%, while China is 3590.98 billion U.S. dollars in 2017, which is about 26% of Global Manufacturing Value Added.
https://fas.org/sgp/crs/misc/R42135.pdf
12, It may sounds arrogant. But is it good for Pakistan to have western style political system? Open question.
As I said, due to political system, culture and history difference between Pakistan and China, my experience may not apply to Pakistan's situation. I have been in this forum for years, just registered though. I hope my thoughts may be useful.
Regards
