Pakistan inducts new Electronic Warfare system

خره مينه لګته وي

خره مينه لګته وي

Enigma SIG said:
Chinese?
Text from the Tweet ---> ""#Pakistan has inducted state-of-the-art, “game changer” EW systems from a friendly strategic partner and has already successfully built an integrated offensive+defensive ECM and electronic warfare force by early 2022.""
Nope. It's USA, they handed over These systems, they're our strategic partners & Also F16 block 72s are coming tomorrow... Ah1z Helicopters already delivered - yesterday.

Source - here
 
Zarvan said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1507393865686392864
J10C - around 30+

YLC-2A radar(s)

Jf-17 block IIIs

New Submarines by 2028 ( total 8 )
Frigates

Wing long drones + Akinci drones + Bayraktar TB-2 drones + already working on locally Male UAVs.

& Now this news --

-- what's nexT ?? F16s block 72s or Ah1z helis or USA giving permission to turkey for engines so we can bUy Helis from Turkey ? I guess our plate 🍽️ is already full.....
 
خره مينه لګته وي said:
J10C - around 30+

YLC-2A radar(s)

Jf-17 block IIIs

New Submarines by 2028 ( total 8 )
Frigates

Wing long drones + Akinci drones + Bayraktar TB-2 drones + already working on locally Male UAVs.

& Now this news --

-- what's nexT ?? F16s block 72s or Ah1z helis or USA giving permission to turkey for engines so we can bUy Helis from Turkey ? I guess our plate 🍽️ is already full.....
You forgot Z-10ME, which according to multiple sources is a done deal.
 
Its 100% Turkish system.

KORAL Electronic Warfare System​

Features​

  • One operational unit includes four Koral Electronic Support Systems (ED) and one Electronic Attack System (ET), each mounted on an 8x8 truck.
  • Can search, intercept, analyse, classify, and locate the direction of multiple conventional and complex types of radar signals.
  • Ability to jam, deceive, and paralyse hostile radars.[
  • Operating range of 200 km
 
Upgrading electronic systems is mainly to keep them serviceable, add capabilities and isn’t always reactive.

If you open a window then others can see you just as you see them.

Adding new features keeps others guessing.
 

