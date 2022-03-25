Pakistan inducts new Electronic Warfare system

Guaranteed
Text from the Tweet ---> ""#Pakistan has inducted state-of-the-art, “game changer” EW systems from a friendly strategic partner and has already successfully built an integrated offensive+defensive ECM and electronic warfare force by early 2022.""
Any source other than this unverified anonymous twitter handle?
J10C - around 30+
You forgot Z-10ME, which according to multiple sources is a done deal.J10C - around 30+
YLC-2A radar(s)
Jf-17 block IIIs
New Submarines by 2028 ( total 8 )
Frigates
Wing long drones + Akinci drones + Bayraktar TB-2 drones + already working on locally Male UAVs.
& Now this news --
-- what's nexT ?? F16s block 72s or Ah1z helis or USA giving permission to turkey for engines so we can bUy Helis from Turkey ? I guess our plate is already full.....
only strategic partner we have is CHina pretty much
